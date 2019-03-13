WSU softball off to slow start

The Weber State University softball team is in the midst of tournament play and will not have a home game until the end of March.

The Wildcats started their season off in Tempe, Arizona, where they competed in the Kajikawa Classic.

While in that tournament, WSU fell to Oregon State University, Seattle University and the host Arizona State Sun Devils. The Wildcats were able to beat Bradley and then knocked off Stanford in a thriller ending with sophomore infielder Chloe Camarero hitting a walk-off single in th>e eighth inning.

The Wildcats ended the Tempe tournament with a record of 2–3 and moved onto the next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While in Sin City, WSU played in the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic and won their first game in the event after beating UC Davis. It was tough sledding for the Wildcats after that victory as they went on to drop their next four games. WSU fell to UTEP, Hawaii, UNLV and Seattle in a rematch.

The Wildcats record now sits at 3–7 as they get ready to head to San Diego this weekend. WSU will play in the SDSU tournament, which is named after the San Diego State Aztecs.

In that tournament, the Wildcats will play UC Davis once again. They will then take on the University of San Diego, before matching up with San Jose State and the tournament hosting Aztecs. Lastly, WSU will face Long Beach State to close out the tourney.

When the ‘Cats return home from San Diego, they will only have two regular season tournaments left. First, they will travel to Santa Clara, California on Mar. 8 to take part in the Silicon Valley Classic.

In Santa Clara, the ladies will battle against Cal State Fullerton, Santa Clara, UC Davis for the third time, Cal State Northridge and then San Jose State for the second time.

This will mean ten straight games against teams from the Golden state. WSU has three players who hail from California. Camarero, sophomore pitcher Kate Donaldson and freshman utility player Brooke Moeai will all be returning home.

The following weekend, the ‘Cats will face Lehigh and GCU two times each in Phoenix before rounding out the Grand Canyon Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Leading the way at the plate for the Wildcats so far is junior outfielder Landi Hawker, who is batting .500 (14 for 28) in the first ten games. Fellow outfielder Takesha Saltern, who bats leadoff ahead of Hawker, sits at .406.

Senior pitcher Tatiana Su’esu’e has seen the bulk of the time on the mound for WSU. The right-hander has started seven contests and sports an ERA of 5.24.

The home opener for the Wildcats will be on Mar. 20, an in-state clash against Utah State University.