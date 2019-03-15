Ogden Crowns Ogdenite of the Year

Ogden City celebrated the 7th annual Indie Ogden Awards on Friday, March 8, with 35 different awards that spotlight local businesses and residents of the community.

Mikaela Shafer, founder of the Indie Ogden Awards, said that the awards are given each year to “showcase the locals that make Ogden special.” Some of these awards include best restaurant, musician of the year, best community leader and event of the year.

The most prestigious award of the night is the Ogdenite of the Year, which is given to a member of the Ogden community who goes above and beyond to serve the community.

Although there were several qualified nominees to receive the award, Ogden voted, and Anna Davidson of Jesse Jeans Café was chosen as this year’s recipient of the Ogdenite of the Year award.

Davidson and her husband Ron own Jesse Jeans Café on Historic 25th Street in Downtown Ogden. Davidson said she was “overwhelmed and humbled” by receiving the award.

Anna and Ron Davidson live by the motto of “pay it forward.” Since their move to 25th Street, they have welcomed the homeless with open arms by providing them with meals, jackets and a place to feel at home.

Shortly after opening their doors in Ogden, Anna Davidson said a customer walked in and noticed a homeless man in the café. The customer made a comment to one of the employees that they shouldn’t allow homeless people in their doors, and that it would hurt their business.

Homelessness has always plucked a heart string for Anna Davidson, as her husband was once homeless.

“Who are we to judge someone just because they are homeless?” Anna Davidson said. This was a turning point for Jesse Jeans Café.

From that point forward, Anna and Ron Davidson made it their mission to do everything they can to help the homeless that call Ogden home.

Besides providing a hot cup of coffee and meals each morning for those in need, Jessie Jeans Café provides a coat rack full of coats to provide warmth for those that can’t afford a coat themselves during the cold winter months.

The employees know many of the homeless by name and consider them close friends. They have also helped many of them find permanent employment and a roof over their heads.

During the government shutdown, Anna Davidson and her staff provided meals to government workers who were struggling. Their willingness and desire to help those in need did not go unnoticed.

Anna Davidson and Jesse Jeans Café have been spotlighted for their willingness to help those in need by not only local media outlets, including Fox 13 and KSL, but national outlets as well. During the government shutdown, both MSNBC and CBS caught wind of the good they were doing for the community and covered stories about the Café.

Anna and Ron Davidson and the entire staff at Jesse Jeans Café exemplify what it means to be an outstanding citizen of the community.

“We are just doing what we should be doing and being kind to everyone,” Anna Davidson said.