Do you know your news? March 28

1. Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr, who summarized Mueller’s findings to Congress. What was Mueller’s verdict on Russian meddling?

a. President Donald Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election

b. Trump did not collude with Russia, but Russia did meddle in the election

c. Trump did not collude with Russia, and Russia did not meddle in the election

2. After planning the first all-female spacewalk for March 29, NASA has canceled it. At least, only the all-female part; the spacewalk will still happen, but N.C. State University graduate Christina H. Koch will be accompanied by a man now. What reason did NASA give for changing the event?





a. NASA only had one medium-size spacesuit in the closets on the International Space Station.

b. NASA felt like they would accrue negative media backlash if they didn’t include a man in the spacewalk.

c. Koch requested a man accompanying her in the walk.

3. Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels in the lawsuit against Trump, was arrested for what on March 25?

a. Bribing witnesses in the lawsuit against Trump.



b. Embezzling from a client and attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

c. Falsifying evidence in the lawsuit against Trump.

4. Trump vetoed a resolution barring his declaration of a national emergency in order to fund the border wall. On March 26, the House of Representatives voted to overturn Trump’s veto, re-instating the resolution. What was the result of the vote?

a. The House voted to overturn the veto.

b. The House failed to overturn the veto.

c. The House was undecided and further discussion was tabled.

d. The House was undecided and scheduled a re-vote later this week.

5. Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against Jussie Smollet, the “Empire” actor who was accused of faking a hate crime against himself, after Smollett appeared in court on March 26. Who among the following publicly condemned the decision that same afternoon, calling the decision a “whitewashing of justice”?

a. President Donald Trump

b. Former Vice President Joe Biden

c. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Answers:

1. b. Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report maintains that Trump did not collude with Russia, but Russia did meddle in the election. According to the Los Angeles Times, Barr has backed up Trump’s assertion that none of his people colluded with Russia but also backed Mueller’s argument, which intelligence agencies corroborate, that Russia made a concerted effort to interfere with U.S. politics.

2. a. NASA only had one medium-sized spacesuit, according to The Charlotte Observer, which caused them to change the spacewalk. Anne Mclain, Koch’s original walk partner, will watch from the space station.

3. b. Avenatti was charged with attempting to extort Nike and embezzling $1.6 million from a client, according to the Los Angeles Times. Avenatti was released on $300,000 bail and could face up to 97 years in prison if charged on all counts.

4. b. The House of Representatives failed to overturn the veto, according to CQ-Roll Call, in a 248 to 181 decision, short of the two-thirds majority required. This means Trump’s declaration of a national emergency stands; however, lawsuits filed against the declaration stand to take the issue to federal court.

5. c. Emanuel was quick to decry Cook County prosecutor’s decision to drop charges in the case against Smollett, calling it a “whitewashing of justice” according to the Chicago Tribune. The state attorney’s office said it reached an unwritten deal with Smollett to drop charges if he forfeited his $100,000 bond and agreed to community service.