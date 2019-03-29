Upcoming Previews

‘Beaver Believers’ screening

Weber State University will host a film screening of the documentary “Beaver Believers” on Monday, April 1. The documentary tells the story of a group of activists who share the vision of restoring North American beavers to the American West. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the director of the film, Sarah Koenigsberg. The screening will be held in the Shepherd Union Wildcat Theatre from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bill Nye the Science Guy lecture

Weber State University’s Engaged Learning Series will wrap up the year of events by welcoming Bill Nye to its Ogden Campus. Those attending the event will have the opportunity to hear from one of the most well-known science communicators in the world with more than 5,000 other students, faculty, staff and community members. The event will be held at the Dee Events Center on Wednesday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

History Film Festival

As part of the 2018-2019 History Film Festival, WSU’s History Department will show the film Gallipoli in the Shepherd Union Wildcat Theatre on April 4 at 6 p.m. The film will wrap up the series focused on remembering and understanding WWI through film.

Orchesis Dance Theatre presents ‘Resonance’

Orchesis Dance Theatre will present a night of dance and choreography by students and faculty. Weber State’s Moving Company will also present the second part of a year-long collaboration with Music Professor Dr. Carey Campbell and Department of Visual Art and Design sculpture students. The concert will will be held April 4-6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Val A. Browning Center. Tickets are $13 for adults, $8.25 for students and $11 for Seniors.

Indigenous Voices Pow Wow

The American Indian Council will host the annual Indigenous Voices Pow Wow on Saturday, April 6 in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms. The pow wow offers a cultural platform for AIC members to showcase their leadership in this student-led event, which will begin at 11 a.m., free and open to the public.