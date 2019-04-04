Ex-WSU coach to pay bills in Washington

For the second time this offseason the Weber State University football team has lost an assistant coach. This time, it is quarterbacks coach Kelly Bills who is on his way out. He is headed to Ellensburg, Washington, where he will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Central Washington University.

Bills made his announcement in a tweet in which he expressed apprecation for Weber State.

“I have so much gratitude to have coaches at Weber State Football for the last 3 years,” Bills wrote. “The relationships are everything to me and make it so hard to leave. I can’t tell you how much of a better coach I am because of Jay Hill and the men on our staff.”

Bills will remain a Wildcat, as that is also the mascot for CWU.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better first hire to start my coaching career than to get Kelly Bills on staff. Coach Bills is a man of high character who will do a great job leading our young men,” CWU head coach Chris Fisk said in a press release.

Bills had served on the staff of Weber State head coach Jay Hill since 2016, which marks the best three-year stretch in school history. He was wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017, working with wideouts such as Cameron Livingston, Darryl Denby, Drew Batchelor and Rashid Shaheed.

Bills was quarterbacks coach in 2018 and helped guide Jake Constantine to improvement throughout the season. After a rocky start, Constantine had a five-game stretch near the end of the year in which he threw 10 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

This departure comes after longtime assistant Colton Swan left in January for the linebackers coach position at the University of Utah. Dave Schramm, who joined WSU last season as offensive coordinator, will assume the role of quarterbacks coach while also keeping his play-calling duties.

Weber State went 28–11 with Bills on the sidelines, a stretch that included two Big Sky Conference titles and three trips to the FCS Playoffs. The ‘Cats have fallen in the quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons.