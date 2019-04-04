On And Off-Campus Jobs

Weber State University provides countless opportunities and resources for students looking to apply for on- or off-campus jobs, both of which help students learn how to manage the taxing responsibilities of student life and prepare them for their future careers.

Students can browse WSU’s current on-campus job listings on the school website. From there, students can narrow their job search by selecting their desired position type, the department in which they wish to work and the job location.

A few examples of WSU student jobs are campus store associate, front desk clerk, lab aide, tutors and seasonal positions, all of which are offered at any point during the academic year.

A benefit for students who work on campus is the convenience of bouncing between work and class without a commute. Cutting out transportation time is valuable for students who already have busy schedules, not to mention that WSU’s designated parking areas fill up quickly, making it difficult for students to make it to class

on time.

WSU campus store associate Brooke Jefferey said her on-campus job has helped her manage her time well. She also said her job has allowed her to meet new people and established long-term

relationships.

“I recommend having an on-campus job because you don’t have to leave campus to go work and then have to come back to campus for class,” Jeffery said. “Also, having an on-campus job helped me make friends and become more involved with campus activities.”

Additionally, many students may qualify for work-study jobs, which allow students to work on campus in exchange for tuition reimbursement. In addition, a work-study job counts as a financial aid award rather than an income at the end of the year when students file their taxes.

Student enrollment specialist Matthew Mitchell is responsible for answering students’ questions regarding their FAFSA applications and informing students about how they are going to pay for school. Mitchell said both types of on-campus jobs will often work around students’ class schedules.

Mitchell’s advice to new students learning how to pay for college is to only borrow student loans if you have to, and if you can get a job then get one. He advised new students to approach their first semester with an easy workload.

“The greatest chance for student success is to introduce yourself to an easy workload. Then, if you do find a job, increase your workload semester by semester,” Mitchell said.

Career Services at WSU introduces students to decide what their interests are, what their desired career choices are, and how they can prepare themselves for life after college.

Sam Wilson, employer and event specialist at Career Services, said Career Services focuses mainly on helping students find off-campus jobs or internships. They use the online job platform Handshake, a website targeted toward college students looking for off-campus jobs.

“Handshake is an online job platform where students can set up a profile, upload a resume, list their skills and experiences, and search for jobs,” Wilson said. “The job search is narrower than Indeed or Monster, and what’s cool about Handshake is that employers can look up students and scout them.”

Off-campus jobs can be searched for on job platform websites like Indeed, Monster, LinkedIn and Glassdoor, as well as local businesses that may have job boards posted at their location.

Wilson advises students to meet with a career counselor at Career Services during their first few of years at WSU to figure out how the students can achieve their dreams.

WSU student Destrie Anhder said, “My job has provided me with communication skills to handle tough situations, but my advice for new students who are looking for a job is to not be afraid to apply

everywhere.”