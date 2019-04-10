‘Cats star to enter NBA Draft

The Weber State University men’s basketball team received major news on Wednesday afternoon when junior point guard Jerrick Harding announced on Twitter that he is going to test the waters of the NBA Draft.

“I will enter with the intent to hire an agent, but I want to keep my college eligibility,” Harding tweeted. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, Weber State University, and everybody that has been influential in my life.”

Harding has played the last three seasons at Weber State and has become one of the top players in the Big Sky Conference. He is coming off a junior year in which he started 28 of the team’s 30 contests, averaging a team-high 21.4 points per game.

Forward Brekkott Champan, who just finished his career at WSU, played alongside Harding for the last two years. He said the two had a recent conversation about Harding’s plans.

“I talked to him about it a bit, so it wasn’t a huge surprise,” Chapman said. “But then again, it still is after he announces it.”

Chapman said while he thinks his former teammate has a chance to make it as a professional next season, he also believes it is smart to maintain college eligibility.

“He’s a crazy talented explosive guard,” Chapman said. “The sky is the limit for him. It is a great move for him to see what he can get out of it. But he should also be able to take full advantage of the new rule.”

That new rule was introduced in 2016 and allows underclass NCAA basketball players to participate in the draft combine and attend one tryout per year with every NBA team and not lose eligibility.

Harding will look to become the third member of Weber State’s basketball team to be drafted this decade, following future hall of fame candidate Damian Lillard in 2012 and Joel Bolomboy in 2016.

Wildcat fans will await Harding’s fate as the NBA Draft takes place in late June.