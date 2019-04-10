‘Cats star to enter NBA Draft

by Joe Traub

The Weber State University men’s basketball team received major news on Wednesday afternoon when junior point guard Jerrick Harding announced on Twitter that he is going to test the waters of the NBA Draft.

2-10 MBB vs NCU (Josh) (8 of 11).JPG
Jerrick Harding, center, jumps for a layup. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

“I will enter with the intent to hire an agent, but I want to keep my college eligibility,” Harding tweeted. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, Weber State University, and everybody that has been influential in my life.”

Harding has played the last three seasons at Weber State and has become one of the top players in the Big Sky Conference. He is coming off a junior year in which he started 28 of the team’s 30 contests, averaging a team-high 21.4 points per game.

WSU vs UNCO (3 of 8).jpg
Jerrick Harding reaching to make a basket. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)

Forward Brekkott Champan, who just finished his career at WSU, played alongside Harding for the last two years. He said the two had a recent conversation about Harding’s plans.

“I talked to him about it a bit, so it wasn’t a huge surprise,” Chapman said. “But then again, it still is after he announces it.”

1-31 vs Portland State (Joshua Wineholt) (3 of 12).jpg
In the midst of multiple defenders, Jerrick Harding leaps for two points. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Chapman said while he thinks his former teammate has a chance to make it as a professional next season, he also believes it is smart to maintain college eligibility.

“He’s a crazy talented explosive guard,” Chapman said. “The sky is the limit for him. It is a great move for him to see what he can get out of it. But he should also be able to take full advantage of the new rule.”

WSU vs Vandals (11 of 16).jpg
Jerrick Harding Leaping for shot. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)

That new rule was introduced in 2016 and allows underclass NCAA basketball players to participate in the draft combine and attend one tryout per year with every NBA team and not lose eligibility.

Harding will look to become the third member of Weber State’s basketball team to be drafted this decade, following future hall of fame candidate Damian Lillard in 2012 and Joel Bolomboy in 2016.

Wildcat fans will await Harding’s fate as the NBA Draft takes place in late June.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

‘Cats bats can’t buck the Broncos

Baseball

Lindquist Field was home to the Weber State Wildcats club baseball team as they hosted a three-game series against the Boise State Broncos on April 6 and 7. The ‘Cats […]

by Christian Johnson

’Cats reign as they earn 3-peat

Dance

The Weber State University Spirit Squad, Dance Team and mascot competed last weekend in the 2019 Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach. The National Cheerleaders Association and the […]

by Brandon May

Spring cleaning continues: ‘Cats sweep SUU

Mobile

The Weber State University softball team continued to dominate in Big Sky Conference play, beating down the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a three-game series sweep on April 5 and 6 […]

by Raymond Lucas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.