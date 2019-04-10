Sunday in the Park with George takes center stage

Students of Weber State University’s Department of Performing Arts will take the stage to perform their spring production, Sunday in the Park with George, from April 11-13.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, with a matinee show at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. All performances will be held inside the Austad Auditorium at the Val A. Browning Center.

Sunday in the Park with George first premiered on Broadway in 1984. The next year, it won the Pulitzer Prize for drama along with several other awards.

Since then, the play has been performed on stages around the world, including WSU. The musical was first brought to Weber State by the theatre department 21 years ago.

Sunday in the Park with George fictionalizes the true story of French painter George Seurat and his life and relationships, revolving around his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

“The musical explores who these people might be in (George’s) life, how he is connected to them, and why he painted them,” said director Andrew Barratt Lewis.

Auditions for the musical took place last December. Once cast, students began rehearsals in February and have since been preparing for the production.

“This is a collaboration for the entire Department of Performing Arts,” Lewis said.

The 23 student cast includes students from the theatre, dance and music departments.

“It’s really exciting to see how all these different art forms mesh together,” Lewis said.

Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George can be purchased online or at the Browning Center Box Office. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for members of the military and seniors, and $8.25 for students.