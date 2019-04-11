‘Cats bats can’t buck the Broncos

by Christian Johnson

Lindquist Field was home to the Weber State Wildcats club baseball team as they hosted a three-game series against the Boise State Broncos on April 6 and 7. The ‘Cats split a doubleheader on Saturday before losing the Sunday finale.

Weber vs Bosie (1 of 5).jpg
Jimmy Jimenez sliding into 3rd base. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)

Weber started strong by winning the first game 9–8 despite errors and sub par fielding all afternoon.

The Wildcats took an early lead and began to coast, which nearly ended up costing them the game. WSU led 5–0 after three innings but Boise had an answer. They eventually tied the contest with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings each to send it to extra innings. NCBA rules state doubleheader contests last just seven innings.

Weber vs Bosie (4 of 5).jpg
Coach James Armendariz calling a time out to talk to the team. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)

The Broncos took a one-run lead in the top of the eighth but the Wildcats would not be denied. Preston Miller reached base and then showed his blazing speed, rounding second and third base crossing over home plate like a meteor across the sky on a game-tying double to the gap in right-center field.

Third baseman Brandon May then stood in for the Wildcats and after a wild pitch moved the runner to third, his job was to simply put the ball in play. May worked the count full and sent a fastball right back up the middle for a game winning base-hit, as Weber State was able to outlast Boise State 9–8.

Emotions in the dugout were high after the dramatic win.

“It was freaking awesome,” Travis Henderson said. “You get so nervous, like you’re not the one up to bat but you get so nervous for them.”

The second game of the double header wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the Wildcats lost 4–1. May drove in the only run of the nightcap, bringing in Cash Morgan with an run-scoring knock.

“We treat it one game at a time and just go out with the same mindset both games,” Austin Jimenez said about the preparation that goes into doubleheaders. “Work hard and it will take care of itself.”

Weber vs Bosie (5 of 5).jpg
Jaden Arsenault (right) talking strategy with Brody Sanderson (left). (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)

Sunday’s game showed little hope for the ‘Cats as they fell 7–1. Morgan again scored the lone run for the hosts on an RBI single by freshman Brevin Thon.

Weber now has a 4–4 overall record and is 1–2 in the Big Sky. However the season is far from over and has plenty of time to right the ship. They will host Southern Utah University at Serge Simmons Field on April 13.

Weber vs Bosie (2 of 5).jpg
Travis Henderson about to start running to 1st after hitting. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)
Weber vs Bosie (3 of 5).jpg
Jimmy Jimenez throwing a pitch. (Marissa Wolford / The Signpost)
Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

’Cats reign as they earn 3-peat

Dance

The Weber State University Spirit Squad, Dance Team and mascot competed last weekend in the 2019 Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach. The National Cheerleaders Association and the […]

by Brandon May

Local creamery defends the environment

Arts & Entertainment

You’ve heard the numbers: 8 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean every year. Plastic debris kills an estimated 100,000 marine animals annually. Only nine percent of our […]

by Daryn Steed

The latest case of race disgrace at WSU

Campus Community

White supremacists? At my university? It’s likelier than you might think. On March 30, students discovered flyers and stickers displaying a white nationalist group’s logo posted in various locations on […]

by Harrison Epstein

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.