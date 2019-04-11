‘Cats bats can’t buck the Broncos

Lindquist Field was home to the Weber State Wildcats club baseball team as they hosted a three-game series against the Boise State Broncos on April 6 and 7. The ‘Cats split a doubleheader on Saturday before losing the Sunday finale.

Weber started strong by winning the first game 9–8 despite errors and sub par fielding all afternoon.

The Wildcats took an early lead and began to coast, which nearly ended up costing them the game. WSU led 5–0 after three innings but Boise had an answer. They eventually tied the contest with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings each to send it to extra innings. NCBA rules state doubleheader contests last just seven innings.

The Broncos took a one-run lead in the top of the eighth but the Wildcats would not be denied. Preston Miller reached base and then showed his blazing speed, rounding second and third base crossing over home plate like a meteor across the sky on a game-tying double to the gap in right-center field.

Third baseman Brandon May then stood in for the Wildcats and after a wild pitch moved the runner to third, his job was to simply put the ball in play. May worked the count full and sent a fastball right back up the middle for a game winning base-hit, as Weber State was able to outlast Boise State 9–8.

Emotions in the dugout were high after the dramatic win.

“It was freaking awesome,” Travis Henderson said. “You get so nervous, like you’re not the one up to bat but you get so nervous for them.”

The second game of the double header wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the Wildcats lost 4–1. May drove in the only run of the nightcap, bringing in Cash Morgan with an run-scoring knock.

“We treat it one game at a time and just go out with the same mindset both games,” Austin Jimenez said about the preparation that goes into doubleheaders. “Work hard and it will take care of itself.”

Sunday’s game showed little hope for the ‘Cats as they fell 7–1. Morgan again scored the lone run for the hosts on an RBI single by freshman Brevin Thon.

Weber now has a 4–4 overall record and is 1–2 in the Big Sky. However the season is far from over and has plenty of time to right the ship. They will host Southern Utah University at Serge Simmons Field on April 13.