Bovee leaving WSU for USU

After 10 years with Weber State University, Athletic Director Jerry Bovee is taking his talents to his alma mater at Utah State as the assistant Vice President and Deputy AD.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to come back to Utah State where this all began for me over 25 years ago,” Bovee said in an Utah State Aggies press release. “The chance to be part of Aggie Nation once again is a thrill for our family. I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 12 years at Weber State and value the lifelong relationships I’ve made in Ogden. I look forward now to renewing friendships and being part of the amazing successes happening at Utah State.”

While at WSU Bovee has made key improvements to all aspects of the athletic programs including on the field, in the classroom and the facilities.

Most recently, Bovee added stadium lights to the soccer complex and a new state of the art facility at Stewart Stadium and an academic facility for student athletes.

Weber State President Brad Mortensen worked alongside Bovee for 10 years.

“I’m grateful to have worked with (Jerry) Bovee over the last 10 years,” Mortensen said via a social media post. “His dedication to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and broader Weber State family will be missed. Sincerely wishing him the success in his new pursuits, except on Wildcat-Aggie game days.”

Former Weber State football fullback Brady May was appreciative of Bovee’s efforts in Ogden.

“I think he will be missed at Weber. He did a great job,” May said. “As an athlete, you could tell he cared about Weber State and wanted the best for the university and its athletes. He did a great job with upgrading facilities and making sure we had the very best available.”

The Wildcats have reached the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, an accomplishment May attributes to the efforts of Bovee in scheduling.

“I think it was important,” May said. “We started off (2018) playing a good Utah team, and then we had a game with a team from the Missouri Valley Conference (South Dakota) that I’m sure helped us when it came time to do the seeding. I’ve also seen a big difference in advertising the games to the community and trying to get them excited for Weber State football.”

WSU earned a first-round bye and the number two seed for the first time in school history last year, defeating Southeast Missouri State in the second round before dropping a home quarterfinal contest to Maine.

Treshawn Garrett, who started at running back for the majority of his four seasons from 2015 to 2018, also expressed gratitude for the athletic director.

“Bovee is exactly what you want in an AD,” Garrett said. “He cares for the athletes, coaches, staff and community more than you would expect. He goes out of his way to provide. He’s made my college experience a great one to be apart of because of the relationships there are throughout athletics.”

Bovee graduated from USU in 1992 and led the Wildcats to 19 Big Sky Conference Championships.

“We are really excited for Jerry to join Utah State Athletics. He’s an Aggie, he received his undergraduate degree from USU, and he began his athletic administration career in our department,” VP and Director of Athletics, John Hartwell said, in a press release. “Jerry’s familiarity with and knowledge of our program are huge assets for Aggie Athletics. We’ve got a lot of positive momentum within USU Athletics right now, and the addition of Jerry to our staff strengthens our department even more.”