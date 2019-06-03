News Quiz 6/3

1. A shooting occurred on May 31 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. How many people were killed?

a. 5

b. 7

c. 12

d. 15

2. On Wednesday, police found the body found in Logan, Utah of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley, which was confirmed and announced Thursday. Who disclosed the location of Shelley’s body?

a. Her uncle

b. Her grandfather

c. Her babysitter

d. Her grandmother

3. Many birds have made the endangered species list, along with many that have gone extinct. On May 30, a new 3-week-old chick was found in Zion National Park. Which species does it belong to?

a. Andean condor

b. California condor

c. Griffon vulture

d. Bearded vulture

4. In Taiwan on June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square became infamous for the brutal massacre that took place in order to stop a pro-democracy protest. With June 4 marking the 30 year anniversary of the demonstration, what art piece was put on display on June 1?

a. A mural

b. People dressed as protesters

c. An inflatable tank

d. Human installment

5. Which member of President Donald Trump’s legal team is leaving after helping Trump handle the investigation in Russian interference in the 2016 election?

a. Mark Corallo

b. Emmet Flood

c. Mark Kasowitz

d. John Dowd

Answers:

1. C. 12. The suspect, identified as Dewayne Craddock, has been identified as a city employee. He opened fire at his co-workers and killed 12 people and injuring several others. He died after a shootout with the police, according to the New York Times.

2. A. Her uncle. Whipple disclosed the location of Shelley’s body in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty during trial, according to the Cache Valley Daily. Currently, Whipple is being held without bail and has been charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, two counts of obstructing justice and abuse or desecration of a body.

3. B. California condor. The California condor was nearing extinction but have made a slow comeback in the past three decades. According to the Standard Examiner, if the chick survives, it would be Utah’s first successful hatchling. Three other chicks have been born at Zion National Park but have all died before they were old enough to fly.

4. C. An inflatable tank was put up in Tiananmen Square in remembrance of the massacre that took place 30 years ago, according to the Associated Press. The pro-democracy protests in the square had gone on for more than a month. On June 4, 1989, the military moved in, using tanks and brute force, to disband the protest. This led to hundreds of deaths of the protesters.

5. B. Emmet Flood. President Trump announced on Twitter on June 1 that Emmet Flood “will be leaving service on June 14.” According to NBC News, Trump has been restructuring his legal team away from the Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to better handle the investigations coming from Congress.