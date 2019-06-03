News Quiz 6/3

by Jennifer Greenlee

1. A shooting occurred on May 31 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. How many people were killed?

a. 5

b. 7

c. 12

d. 15

US-NEWS-VA-SHOOTING-21-VP
Community members pray during a vigil at the Bridge Church Saturday evening June 01, 2019. A vigil was held after 12 people were killed after a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon May 31, 2019. (Jonathon Gruenke/Virginian Pilot/TNS)

2. On Wednesday, police found the body found in Logan, Utah of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley, which was confirmed and announced Thursday. Who disclosed the location of Shelley’s body?

a. Her uncle

b. Her grandfather

c. Her babysitter

d. Her grandmother

3. Many birds have made the endangered species list, along with many that have gone extinct. On May 30, a new 3-week-old chick was found in Zion National Park. Which species does it belong to?

a. Andean condor

b. California condor

c. Griffon vulture

d. Bearded vulture

4. In Taiwan on June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square became infamous for the brutal massacre that took place in order to stop a pro-democracy protest. With June 4 marking the 30 year anniversary of the demonstration, what art piece was put on display on June 1?

a. A mural

b. People dressed as protesters

c. An inflatable tank

d. Human installment

WORLD NEWS HONGKONG-TIANAMEN 2 DPA
Participants take part at the candlelight vigil as they hold candles in Victoria Park on June 4, 2015 in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Hong Kong residents held a candlelight vigil to mark the 26th anniversary of 1989's student-led Tiananmen Square protest. (David McIntyre/Zuma Press/TNS)

5. Which member of President Donald Trump’s legal team is leaving after helping Trump handle the investigation in Russian interference in the 2016 election?

a. Mark Corallo

b. Emmet Flood

c. Mark Kasowitz

d. John Dowd

Answers:

1. C. 12. The suspect, identified as Dewayne Craddock, has been identified as a city employee. He opened fire at his co-workers and killed 12 people and injuring several others. He died after a shootout with the police, according to the New York Times.

2. A. Her uncle. Whipple disclosed the location of Shelley’s body in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty during trial, according to the Cache Valley Daily. Currently, Whipple is being held without bail and has been charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, two counts of obstructing justice and abuse or desecration of a body.

3. B. California condor. The California condor was nearing extinction but have made a slow comeback in the past three decades. According to the Standard Examiner, if the chick survives, it would be Utah’s first successful hatchling. Three other chicks have been born at Zion National Park but have all died before they were old enough to fly.

4. C. An inflatable tank was put up in Tiananmen Square in remembrance of the massacre that took place 30 years ago, according to the Associated Press. The pro-democracy protests in the square had gone on for more than a month. On June 4, 1989, the military moved in, using tanks and brute force, to disband the protest. This led to hundreds of deaths of the protesters.

5. B. Emmet Flood. President Trump announced on Twitter on June 1 that Emmet Flood “will be leaving service on June 14.” According to NBC News, Trump has been restructuring his legal team away from the Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to better handle the investigations coming from Congress.

US-NEWS-IMPEACHMENT-PRESIDENT-1-GET
Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) on August 8, 2013 in New York City. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY**
Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Groundbreaking on the future

Above the Scroll

The new Computer and Automotive Engineering Building broke ground on May 22 at the Davis Campus in Layton, Utah. With a large influx of students in Davis County, the new […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Turnaround complete: Wildcats claim Big Sky trophy

Mobile

Weber State is back on top. Behind a relentless offensive attack and dominating pitching performance by Addie Jensen, the Wildcats softball team overwhelmed the University of Northern Colorado 8–0 to […]

by Joe Traub

Wildcats continue record-setting campaign

Mobile

As the Weber State University softball team began Big Sky Conference play in March, not much had gone right for the squad in 2019. The Wildcats started the season 7–17 […]

by Joe Traub

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.