100 years of football at WSU

by Brandon May

In the year 1919, the Wildcats, formally known as Weber Normal College, played their first game football game ever, losing 20–0 to Box Elder High School. Later that October, the team earned its first win over Davis High.

A lot has changed since then, and the Wildcats will take the field this fall celebrating 100 years of football in Ogden.

Weber State football team, circa 1919. (Weber State Athletics)

Throughout the season Weber State will have weekly throwback posts on social media outlets, as well as stories, articles and other information.

The program’s centennial celebration will take place on Sept. 28 against Northern Iowa. Many former players and coaches are expected to be in attendance, the program released in a press release.

(Weber State Athletics)

WSU became a junior college in 1933 before becoming a four-year school in 1962. In 1963, WSU joined the Big Sky Conference with Idaho, Idaho State, Montana and Montana State.

In the last 100 years the Wildcats have won six Big Sky Conference Titles and sent 38 players through the NFL Draft.

Weber State will play six home games this fall in hopes to claiming their third straight Big Sky Title.

The ’Cats open their home season on Sept. 7 with a non-conference game against California Polytechnic. The program will recognize youth football programs and teacher appreciation night. The Barbara and Rory Youngberg Football Center will open as well as the Sark’s Boys Gateway will be the new entrance into the stadium.

The Wildcats will hit the road on Aug. 31., playing San Diego State before returning home on Sept. 28 for the 100th anniversary celebration. When the in-state rivals of Southern Utah come into town on Oct. 12, it’s homecoming.

The following week, the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona come into Ogden for Tackle Cancer Pink Game.

On November 9, WSU will host North Dakota for Hometown Heroes Day. The ’Cats and Fighting Hawks will honor and recognize local police officers, fire fighters, military and other first responders throughout the game.

The final home game on Nov. 23 against Idaho State will honor the 2019 seniors but also the faculty and staff of Weber State.

