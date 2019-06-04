Crompton named Interim AD, Thunell takes on coaching

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; text-indent: 9.0px; font: 12.0px ‘Avenir Next Condensed’}

With the departure of Jerry Bovee to Utah State, the Weber State University Athletics Department named Tim Crompton as the interim director of intercollegiate athletics at WSU on May 28.

“Tim brings a lot of talents to this role, and he has great relationships on and off campus,” Norm Tarbox, vice president for administrative services, said in a press release. “Over the years, we have developed a strong, supportive culture in Wildcat Athletics. Tim has been a major contributor to that culture, and he bleeds purple.”

As the interim director, Crompton will take on the role of being an athletic director until Weber State finds a permanent replacement for Bovee.

Crompton has been a part of the WSU coaching staff for the past 15 seasons, leading the Weber State women’s soccer team as their head coach.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to help guide Wildcat Athletics through the transition,” Crompton said in a Wildcat press release. “I’m ready to dive in and get started.”

As Crompton settles in for his new role as the interim AD, assisstant soccer coach Meagen Thunell will coach the team this fall.

“We are fortunate to have a fully capable coach in the program,” Tarbox said. “Meagan will be great, and we believe women’s soccer won’t miss a beat.”

Thunell enters her 13th season at WSU; the prior 12, she was the assistant under Crompton. Thunell graduated from WSU in 2001.

There is no timetable for when the Wildcat Athletics will begin their search for a permanent athletic director, but Tarbox wants to make sure it’s the right fit.

“We feel it is more important for us to find the right person than for us to move fast,” Tarbox said. “We have a strong interim in place, and we feel like we can take our time as we assess what the needs of the department are moving forward.”

Crompton earned Big Sky Coach of the year after last year’s 7-1-1 conference record, which marked his third regular season title.