Local artists showcase art at Ogden UnCon

Locals and people from different states alike gathered to share their passion for pop culture and art at Ogden UnCon. The pop culture convention embraced all forms of art through guest artists, workshops, competitions and over 300 different panels.

UnCon is a convention where artists have the freedom to express themselves while sharing their talents with others. Event attendees learned from a range of artists and engaged with people who were devoted to specific crafts.

Michael Fahl — a local street artist — had a booth and attended UnCon with 12 artists from Landmark Artist, a group mainly based out of Salt Lake City. Fahl has a distinct style of art, which is mixed with tight, technical and mythological ideas.

“It’s natural expression for all souls, trying to mimic something that is less real,” Fahl said of his art.

Fahl likes to sketch, appreciates symbolism and feels manifested by different types of dimensions. He enjoys finding styles he wants to mimic and learns their technique.

Fahl knew he had a passion for art from a young age when his grandmother put a pencil in his hand, and he hasn’t stopped since. When he was in high school, Fahl sold his first piece.

There was something at UnCon for everyone to enjoy, whether it was traditional arts, make-up, special effects, writing or any other type of art.

Marcel Banks brought Los Angeles’ special effects make-up to UnCon. Speaking in a panel, Banks shared his experience in the make-up industry, discussed how to get your foot in the door within the industry and his passion for film and television.

“It’s never the same thing. You get to travel around, work with new people. (It) keeps you fresh,” Banks said.

Banks has applied his work in some well-known television shows such as “American Horror Story Coven” and “Legacies, The Vampire Diaries” spin-off.

Erik Skinner, a water paint-based artist hosting a booth, found his inspiration through ancient Mexican art stamps because of the culture and history. A majority of his designs are animal shapes.

“I have 2 processes,” Skinner said of his art, “The stamp style is very symmetrical with special tools, and then for my paintings, I go off reference photos like zoos.”

Skinner finds seeing the finished product as his favorite, most surprising part of the process.