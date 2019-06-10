Twilight Concerts begin with a boom

Lightning streaked across the sky as concert-goers lined up for Ogden’s Twilight Concert Series on June 6.

DJ Dillon Francis headlined the show, with bands Bangarang and JPAN opening.

The concert was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.; however, due to severe weather, the show was delayed until past 7 p.m.

“Safety is always our first priority,” said Christy McBride, Ogden City Arts Division Manager. “If there is any lightning within seven miles of the venue, then we have a 30-minute hold.”

Until thirty minutes has passed without any lightning, shows will continue to be delayed for the safety of performers and concert attendees, according to McBride.

Despite the delays and storms, many people were still willing to wait to see Francis perform. Cordon Mason has been following Francis’ music said he was willing to wait.

“If I was to miss him, I don’t think I’d have another chance to see him,” Mason said. “He headlined Coachella this year and he’s coming to Twilight here for 15 bucks … it’s a great chance to see him up front.”

Ogden resident Wanda Bennet attended with season tickets for the concert series.

“I’ve got season tickets for this because it’s a really cool event,” Bennet said. “I like supporting Ogden Arts, the (things) they do for the community. I just think it’s cool. We have a great community her, and there’s no reason not to share it.”

Plenty of people waited out the lightning and were rewarded for their patience with the concert they were waiting for, and hundreds of people danced and cheered as Francis performed.

After the concert, Mason remarked that it was maybe the best performance he’s ever seen in Ogden.

“I would have waited in any kind of storm for however long just to see a show half that good. It was definitely worth waiting out the storm for.”