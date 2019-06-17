Kids continue learning in the summer

As the school year ends and summer begins, many parents look for ways to keep their kids entertained and still learning. Science in the Parks does both.

For six weeks, Science in the Parks visits parks around Ogden, hosting interactive science activities for children to enjoy. Every day of the week has a different set of activities, so kids can have a new experience every time.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday every week. In the upcoming weeks, Science in the Parks will visit Monroe Park, Lester Park and Mt. Ogden Park. The program also works in conjunction with Arts in the Parks and Ogden School District’s free summer lunch program.

Riley Johnson, who volunteers at the event twice a week, described some of the themes of the program as “see it” day, “hear it” day and “build it” day.

“They have different days of the week to learn about all the different senses we have,” Johnson said.

Another theme is “move it” day. At the most recent “move it” day, children built and launched their own rockets, played with magnets and experimented with bubbles.

“We get to see everything, from, occasionally, kids yelling and screaming, to kids engulfed in bubbles, to them figuring out how rockets work,” Johnson said. “We are just teaching them about the world.”

Science in the Parks welcomes children of all ages, primarily middle school and younger, to have fun with science. It attracts many parents with the absence of a price tag.

“It’s just fun for them to have something engaging. It’s good that it’s free, too,” one parent, Jennifer Suflita-Coon, said.

Another attractive aspect of Science in the Parks is that it draws kids away from screens that can dominate their lives.

“It’s just good for the kids. It keeps them engaged in something besides technology,” said Shelly Bailey, an owner of a local preschool and daycare who brought her students with her.

Bailey added that the children are amazed to learn what they can do and make at Science in the Parks.

“It kind of motivates them to try science stuff,” Bailey said.

Bailey has been attending Science in the Parks for a few years and keeps coming back for the structured activities, and, of course, the fun they provide. The program offers kids an opportunity to run around and have fun while parents get the satisfaction of knowing they are learning something.