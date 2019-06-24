Building community through music

Local artists will share their talents and passion for music with the community at the Ogden Downtown Alliance’s Music on the Plaza.

Every Wednesday afternoon through July 17, performers like Bill N Diane, Brook Mackintosh and Morgan Thomas will take to the plaza. Event organizers want the public to dance, sing, laugh and think throughout these sessions.

“It’s a great opportunity for people of the community to come out and really listen to some local artists and give local artists a platform to share their music and get paid to do it,” said Haille VenPatten, assistant event coordinator for Ogden Downtown Alliance.

Music in the Plaza is a free, mini-concert series hosted by the Ogden Downtown Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing community vibrancy and vitality. Local artists have the opportunity to interact and engage with the community.

Centered in the heart of downtown Ogden, the event is surrounded by local businesses. Onlookers are often having a night out and strolling about when they find Music on the Plaza.

Advertised as a “relaxing night out downtown,” attendees of all ages are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy the local music scene.

Caleb and the Canvas was the feature artist on June 19. A Utah native, Caleb Wendt’s music is similar to narrative storytelling influenced by alternative and indie rock music.

Angie England, an Ogden local, was getting dinner at Wing Nutz when she saw Wendt performing.

“The sun’s down. It’s nice and cool. It’s child friendly. We came out to the perfect environment,” England said.

Event attendees said Ogden has grown throughout the years, and programs like Music on the Plaza create ways to help unify the community while entertaining them.

“Right here, where we are sitting right now was not a good part of Ogden 15 to 20 years ago. It was pretty rough,” Dan Lopaz, an Ogden local, said.

Having an environment that feels safe and healthy can attract locals to come out and enjoy events such as Music on the Plaza.

Some attendees said seeing growth in the Ogden community leaves people with hope that things can get better.

“Music connects people. It connects us all,” England said.