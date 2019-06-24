Farmers Market Ogden opens for summer season

by Weston Lee
7-25 Farmer's Market (Joshua Wineholt)-9609.JPG
A sign for Utah's Own, an organization dedicated to educating Utahns about locally-sourced food options, hangs in front of the booth of Grammy's Fruits-N-Produce. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The Ogden Downtown Alliance is holding the weekly Farmers Market on Historic 25th Street Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 22 to September 14.

Spanning three full blocks, participating vendors offer a day out for shopping local, stocking up on fresh produce and connecting with the community. Yoga, pop up art and cultural performances are among some of the events happening at the market this summer.

For some, the Farmers Market offers a chance to see local businesses and potential new markets.

7-25 Farmer's Market (Joshua Wineholt)-9612.JPG
Levi Call, center, speaks to a customer at the booth of his family's farm, which is manned with the help of two of his children. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

“Farmers Market Ogden has helped me connect with local business owners,” Jon Contos of Arrowhead Urban Farms said, “For example, I now supply wheat grass and alfalfa sprouts to The Good Life Café and pea shoots, arugula, basil, kale and cilantro to Tona Sushi because they found me at the market. It’s also a great way to educate the community on the benefits of eating organically.”

7-25 Farmer's Market (Joshua Wineholt)-9650.JPG
Local musician Stephanie Toney provides live entertainment as part of Ogdens July 22 farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Many people made it out to the event on June 22 where they enjoyed the music, art and vendors. The 3rd Annual Beets & Beats kicked off the season with a variety of performers.

7-25 Farmer's Market (Joshua Wineholt)-9459.JPG
James D. Dayley, mentalist and hypnotist, posing in his booth at the July 22 Ogden farmer's market. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

“I think the farmers market is a great way to get involved in our community through enjoying art and local produce,” Elise Waikart, an event attendee said. “I love these fruits and vegetables. It’s a gorgeous morning, great temperature, and there are so many people coming out to enjoy it together.”

7-25 Farmer's Market (Joshua Wineholt)-9547.JPG
Attendees of the July 22 farmer's market riding in the Jupiter Train, which takes them around downtown Ogden and runs most Saturdays during the summer. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

A competition was held at the event among local artists where they painted their renditions of the Farmers Market Ogden beet logo on 4’x4’ canvas sheeting. Attendees voted on the artists’ beets while listening to some local music artists and their beats.

Candice Ortiz said she is excited to be celebrating her 10th year vending with Farmers Market Ogden, “I’ve been practicing since 2005, but Farmers Market Ogden has given me the opportunity to turn my passion into a successful business.”

