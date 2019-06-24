Ogden Twilight gives people what they want

by Heather Wright
7-26 Twilight Concert Series (Sara Parker) (10 of 11).JPG
Twlight Concert Series on July 26th (Sara Parker / The Signpost)

1,700 people crowded the Ogden Ampitheater on June 20 for the second Ogden Twilight Concert of the summer.

The show, headlined by Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, also featured local spotlight David Moon opening the show, followed by special guest Beacon.

Ogden Amphitheater is known for hosting and participating in events such as Christmas Village and Ogden Arts Festival, which draw people from Ogden and surrounding communities.

Getting to the amphitheater for the Twilight Concerts is made easy, with a bike valet at the venue and Ogden Twilight tickets doubling as UTA and Frontrunner tickets for the night of the event.

9-17 Rock the Vote (Joshua Wineholt) (21 of 23).jpg
Tom Howie, right, lead singer of Bob Moses, plays at the Ogden Ampitheater for the Rock the Vote concert. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

One attendee, Bailey Alder, has been to the Twilight concerts held in Salt Lake City. This week was her first time going to one in Ogden, and she said she would come back for the clean environment and space to move around.

“It seems a little bit cleaner than Salt Lake’s,” Alder said, adding that she didn’t see many smokers, so it was easier to breathe.

The designated smoking area was upwind of the crowds, keeping the smell of cigarettes and vapes away from non-smokers. It also kept cigarette butts contained to a small area.

“I’ve never been to a Twilight where you could sit down,” Alder said.

She mentioned that even with the VIP seating right in front of the stage, she was still able to experience the artists up-close and comfortably.

9-17 Rock the Vote (Joshua Wineholt) (4 of 23).jpg
Dane Brock, right, lead singer of The Brocks, performing at the Rock the Vote concert at the Ogden Ampitheater, opening for Bob Moses. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

“It’s a really nice open space with lots of seating areas,” Kim Harper said, who was attending Ogden Twilight for the first time.

In addition to VIP seating, there is a grass area where attendees can sit, stand or dance to the music, as well as temporary bleachers set up in the back.

Destinie B., who requested her full name not be used, said she appreciated the crowd’s calm behavior.

“I actually like it better (than other concerts she’s attended), because I like the calmer environment,” Destinie said.

She described attending another concert with a rowdier crowd and having to leave after a few minutes because of it.

With plenty of security provided by Ogden City and Ogden Twilight sponsor Alleged, concert-goers were assured that they could enjoy the music without worry.

Kohl Broccardo, a vendor at the event, took note of what seemed to be increased security at the concert compared to previous year’s Twilight concerts. He said there was a noticeable difference in drug use at the concerts, making it more family- and kid friendly.

Local vendors were arranged around the venue, selling food, beverages and merchandise to the wandering concert-goer.

Alder summed up the night in three words: “It’s clean. It’s fun. It’s outdoors.”

