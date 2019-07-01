Fourth of July brings more than Fireworks to Ogden

Many American families have long-held traditions such as having a backyard barbecue for the Fourth of July while others go out with friends for drinks and find a nice view to watch the fireworks. However, for those still looking for ways to make the holiday more exciting, Ogden has a few activities to spice up the day.

Riverdale’s celebration will begin with Old Glory Days, which begins on July 3 with a movie in the park. The movie, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” will start at 9:30 p.m. in Riverdale Park. Ice cream will be served an hour earlier, at 8:30 p.m. The event is free to attend.

On the Fourth of July, the day begins at 6 a.m. with a flag ceremony at the Riverdale Park amphitheater. At 7:30 a.m., there will be a breakfast and 5K. Children can participate in the Kids Mile starting at 8 a.m.

The Old Glory Days Parade will start its route at 9:30 a.m. Floats will feature local businesses, schools and law enforcement, celebrating the local community.

The parade route begins on 700 W. at 4250 S. running south to 4400 S., then west along 4400 S. to Parker Drive and then north to Riverdale Park.

After the parade, attendees can head to Riverdale Park for a day of festivities. A Play Zone will be set up for children to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nebo Road and Hearts of Steele will be performing at the amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To end the day of activities, Old Glory Days fireworks will begin at approximately 10 p.m.

Cherry Days in North Ogden will also be holding their own Independence Day festivities. North Ogden Cherry Days has been going on for over 80 years and is one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in Northern Utah.

The celebration actually begins one day early at the Ron Brown Memorial Cherry Days Rodeo on July 3. Held at the North Ogden Equestrian Park, the event begins at 6 p.m.

Anyone planning on attending any of the Fourth of July events should be aware that between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the road between 2750 N. and 2650 N. in North Ogden will be closed.

On the day of the nation’s independence, events kick off bright and early at the Sunrise Patriotic Ceremony in North Ogden Park at 6:30 a.m., with a flag ceremony put on by a local Boy Scouts troop, a speech and the national anthem.

After the sunrise ceremony, patriots can grab some breakfast, also at North Ogden Park. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be the Kiwanis Breakfast. The price for this event will be $6 for adults and $4 for children.

For those more athletically-minded, a 5K Fun Run/Walk also starts at 7 a.m. Registration for this event will be $20 if you register July 2nd. If you wait until Fourth of July, the price is $30.

In addition to the regular Cherry Days Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. and proceeds along Washington Boulevard, there is a Children’s Parade where kids can decorate their bicycles, tricycles, wagons and scooters in patriotic colors.

Parents can drop their kids off at the 7-11 parking lot on Washington Boulevard at 8 a.m. This event starts at 9:30 a.m. Parents are encouraged to pick up their kids in the Intermountain North Ogden Clinic parking lot.

Also beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m. is the Kiwanis Car Show next to North Ogden Park

After the parade there will be activities in the park until 3 p.m. There will be food, crafts, games, jewelry and music.

From 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Ogden Park there will be a Volleyball Tournament. At this same park, there will be a Comedy Hypnotist show from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

If all of that isn’t enough, the Festival in the Park takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where there will be booths, vendors, food and games.

If patriots want still more activities, they can head over to Barker Park at 8 p.m. for an evening concert by Peter Breinholt.

To cap it all off, for the grand finale, Fireworks West will host the fireworks event at 10 p.m. at Barker Park. 92.1 F.M. radio will play patriotic music during the event.

There’s no shortage of activities in Ogden for those looking for a new Independence Day tradition to start with their families or something to fill the day while they wait for fireworks.