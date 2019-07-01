Great Wall no match for WSU Great

Three months after the Weber State University men’s basketball season came to an end, alumni Zach Braxton took his talents to China and competed in three different International Tournaments.

The Highland Ranch, Colorado, native traveled to China, toured through four different cities and competed against the China’s 22-and-under National Team, Poland’s 22-and-under National Team and a Lithuanian professional team.

Braxton is hoping that the experience gets his name out in the basketball world and allows him to join former Wildcat athletes Ryan Richardson, Davion Berry, Jeremy Senglin and Joel Bolomboy in playing professionally overseas.

“I’m hoping it gives me a chance to play in China someday,” Braxton said. “It was really cool to play a different style of basketball. It’s a lot more physical, which fits my game, and it was really cool to see the level of talent in other countries.”

Braxton played on a team compiled of other Americans who just graduated from college. A few of them have been playing professionally for the past few years.

While competing, Braxton was able to take in the sites of a foreign country and the packed arenas each night.

“Seeing different parts of China was really special,” Braxton said. “I got to experience what life was like outside of the U.S. for the first time.”

Braxton continued that he had never really been out of the country and that the overall experience was incredible, but there were some aspects that were wholly different.

“The internet and such is weird there,” Braxton said. “They control a ton of stuff and censor everything. You can’t get on most websites unless you use a VPN [Virtual Private Network] service.”