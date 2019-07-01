News Quiz 7/2

by Jennifer Greenlee

1. President Trump started trade talks with what country at the annual G20 summit?

a. Colombia

b. Mexico

c. China

d. Iran

2. Which Saudi official is being blamed and investigated by both the UN and the CIA for the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi?

WORLD-NEWS-SAUDI-JOURNALIST-1-ABA
File photo dated March 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. (Balkis Press/Abaca Press/TNS)

a. The Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman

b. The King, Salman bin Abdulazziz Al-Saud

c. The Minister of State for Foreign Affaris, Adel al-Jubeir

d. President of General Intelligence, Lieutenant General Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan

3. President Trump made history as the only U.S. President to ever be invited and welcomed inside which Asian country?

WORLD-NEWS-TRUMP-G20-GET
President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after arriving at Osan Airbase on June 29, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY**

a. Vietnam

b. North Korea

c. South Korea

d. China

4. Lauren McCluskey’s parents have announced that they will be suing the University of Utah for how much money for claims of negligence in the case of their daughter, who was shot to death on the school’s campus?

a. $10 million

b. $30 million

c. $40 million

d. $56 million

Answers:

1. c. China. At the annual G20, held in Osaka, Japan, Trump began trade talks with China’s Xi Jinping, according to CBS News. The new tariffs Trump threatened to impose on China have been suspended while trade talks continue. The current tariffs are still in place, for the time being. The past 11 rounds of trade talks between the U.S. and China have failed, with the U.S imposing 25 percent import taxes on $250 billion of Chinese products and China retaliating with a tariff on agricultural products.

2. a. The Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman. According to CNN, a senior U.S. official stated that the CIA had concluded Salman authorized the murder. The UN report released during the past week also implicated Salman. The foreign minister for Saudi Arabia has said that the report is “flawed.”

3. b. North Korea. According to The New York Times, President Trump entered North Korea on June 30. This marks the first time any U.S. president has ever been welcomed inside the borders. Trump met Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone, where he stepped over the border with Jong-un before both of them returning to South Korea to resume nuclear talks.

WORLD-NEWS-USNKOREA-GET
President Donald Trump, right, walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a break in talks at the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 28. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

4. d. $56 million. University of Utah student Lauren McClusky was shot and killed on campus in Oct. 2018 by her boyfriend of a month. McClusky had repeatedly reported concerns to campus police. According to CNN, the lawsuit alleges that McClusky reached out more than 20 times. Her friends also reached out to dormitory officials, who did not report any information.ched out to dormitory officials, who did not report any information.

