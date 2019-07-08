An evening stroll on 25th Street

Seth Hadlock — a WSU alumnus, local artist and rancher — also does western wildlife art. Hadlock primarily utilizes charcoal in his art after finding his passion as a student in WSU.

“I got hurt bad when I was a kid, and I couldn’t walk. So I just started drawing then, and I stayed with it ever since,” Hadlock said.

Artists like Hadlock showcased their art at Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll on July 5. This event brings the Ogden community together every first of the month, aiming for attendees to enjoy a stroll while taking in various art.

Beyond the art placed in different stores along 25th Street, the art strolls feature food trucks in the Union Station and live music throughout.

People can learn more about the local and regional artists and what brings them to the Art Stroll. This is a way for artists to market their talent and share with people their inspiration behind their pieces of art.

Linda McAfee, a local artist, brought her art to the Union Station. McAfee’s technique captivated some attendees.

“I found that holding the brush my hands would go numb. I ran into a gal doing finger-paint and oil and it was a great opportunity,” McAfee said.

McAfee hopes the First Friday Art Stroll helps her market herself and spreads the word about her art.

“It’s kind of impressionistic; it’s not super realistic. It’s just kind of loose and loud, much like myself,” McAfee said of her art.

Allison Vudzvan is an artist that spent some of her time traveling from Utah to Arizona as a military wife. In her trips back and forth, she found the scenery important and inspirational.

“It’s rare because when you fly a plane, you can’t really see all the things the landscapes have to offer,” Vudzvan said.

Vudzvan finds her art relaxing. She likes to focus of how the art helps with stress relief, meditation and mindfulness.

Since 2012, Vudzvan’s painting style has been oil on canvas. She said it started as a hobby, but it has helped her meet new to people and expand her artwork.

Vudzvan said the First Friday Art Stroll is an opportunity not only for artists but also for the Ogden community.

“It gives people a different scenery, instead of just being in an office all day and then going home,” Vudzvan said.