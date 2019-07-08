1. The 2019 Word Cup ended with the USA beating the Netherlands. What was the final score?

a. 1-0

b. 2-0

c. 2-1

d. 3-1

2. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” opened in the U.S. on July 2 with a strong box office showing over its first six days. How much money is it estimated to have made over the holiday weekend?

a. $105 million

b. $124 million

c. $146 million

d. $185 million

3. Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel actor and star passed away on July 6. How old was Boyce at the time of his passing?

a. 15

b. 18

c. 20

d. 22

4. Which live-action Disney remake premiered a trailer on July 7?

a. Lion King

b. Mulan

c. Arial

d. Moana

5. Over the past three days, there have been several earthquakes in Southern California. What were the Richter Scale measurements of the largest two?





a. 6.4, 7.1

b. 6.8, 6.2

c. 6.9, 6.8

d. 6.3, 6.1

Answers:

1. b. 2-0. According to CBS News, the USA Women’s National team took their second victory in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0. The first half of the game was scoreless, which was the first time for Team USA during the World Cup tournament. The tie was broken by Megan Rapinoe after an hour of game time.

2. d. $185 million. Over the six-day opening, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” made an estimated $185 million at North American box offices, according to The New York Times. The estimate blew away anaylists’ initial projections of $125 million out of the water and has already recovered the film’s cost of production, which was $160 million.

3. c. 20. Cameron Boyce passed away of due to an “ongoing medical condition” on July 6, according to the Los Angeles Times. Boyce starred in the T.V. series “Jessie” and in the movie series “Descendants.” He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure.

4. b. Mulan. According to USA Today, the first “Mulan” trailer released on July 7. Yifei Liu will play Mulan with Niki Caro as director. The movie is set to release on March 27, 2020.

5. a. 6.4, 7.1. On July 4, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California for approximately 20 seconds. On July 6, a 7.1 earthquake followed, according to CNN.