US women’s soccer team on top of world

Four years after a decisive victory over Japan, the United States women’s national team has now claimed back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups after defeating the Netherlands 2–0 in Lyon, France.

The 24-nation tournament took place in stadiums throughout France from June 7 to July 7.

The victory brings the U.S. their fourth Women’s World Cup title. The USWNT are the first repeat winners since Germany accomplished it in 2003 and 2007.

Megan Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and Rose Lavelle added another goal in the 69th minute to clinch the championship for the U.S after a scoreless first half.

The U.S. opened the tournament with a dominating 13–0 victory over Thailand, setting a record for most goals scored in a World Cup match. Co-captain Alex Morgan tied the record for most individual goals in one game with five.

The U.S. finished first in group F after a 3-0 win over Chile and a 2-0 win over Sweden.

In the round of 16, the Americans kicked off with Spain, winning by a score of 2–1 as Rapinoe scored on two penalty kicks.

The U.S. took on the host country France in the quarterfinals, and Rapinoe, once again, scored two goals to send the U.S. to the semifinals with a 2–1 victory.

In their semifinal match, the Americans again came out on top 2–1 over England, with one goal coming via a header by Christen Press.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made a diving save to her right on a penalty kick, keeping the English from tying the game in the final few moments of the game.

“I think it takes a lot of determination and belief to be there, for the ball to find you in the box, for you to be able to execute when the team needs you,” Press told ABC News. “I was feeling gratitude for the people who helped me get to where I am and belief in my team and in our goal.”

The next Women’s World Cup will be held in 2023. FIFA lists some of the potential hosts for that tournament on its website, including Australia, Japan, Brazil and a joint bid between North and South Korea.