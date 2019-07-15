Pops Concert back with a bang

Every year, the Lindquist Family hosts the Pops Concert at Weber State University. This year, 16 cannons run by the Cannoneers of the Wasatch again accompanied the New American Philharmonic’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” similar to last year’s performance.

The New American Philharmonic performs a free, hourlong concert at 9 p.m. at WSU’s Ada Lindquist Plaza each year. The event is attended by tens of thousands each year.

At approximately 10 p.m. each year, attendees are able to witness one of the largest fireworks displays in Utah set to a symphonic score, and this year was no different.