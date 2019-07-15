Wildcats net three women’s basketball recruits

The Weber State University women’s basketball will welcome freshmen Jadyn Matthews and Vicky Parra to the team along with junior college transfer Aloma Solovi as the team begin preparations for the 2019-20 season.

The three recruits in the spring signing class join four others who signed on to the program in the fall of 2018.

Head coach Velaida Harris said that although the roster is young, with 9 out of 15 players being underclassmen, she expects improvement on the court.

“We made great strides in the classroom and in terms of our culture,” Harris said. “We have more players and will have a more competitive atmosphere.”

Matthews, a 5’11” forward from Enterprise High School in Redding, California, finished her senior season with the Hornets with an average of 21.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

She was named the MVP of the Northern Section, which takes in a large portion of the inland area of northeastern California.

Matthews will study sports psychology and performance during her time at Weber State. She hopes to bring a positive attitude and energy and to contribute in the best ways for both her team and her coaches.

“The coaching staff and players all welcomed me with open arms and it felt like a home away from home,” Matthews said. “Coach V’s mentality and vision for building this program also had me bought in.”

Harris expressed excitement about Matthews’ potential, saying that as she practices and gets into the gym, she will be able to flourish and reach a high ceiling.

Parra joins the Wildcats after competing for Valencia Basket in the under-18 league in Spain. She graduated from IES Conselleria High School in Valencia, finishing with 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Parra plans to major in physical therapy and chose Weber both for its athletics and its academics.

“Apart from the enormous trust on me, they had the studies that fit with me,” Parra said. “It was the only university that I liked in both studies and basketball. I couldn’t let it pass.”

Harris anticipates Parra will add some size and skill to the Wildcats’ roster, with her hand- and footwork.

Solovi brings a local flair to the Wildcats’ signing class. Although she arrives at Weber as a transfer from Sheridan College in Wyoming, she grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School.

With Solovi, the Wildcats gain a junior guard who averaged 9.3 points, three assists and three rebounds per game in two seasons with the Generals.

“I chose Weber because the people and coaches are a great support system and are building a culture that I know I can help be a part of,” Solovi said.

Harris anticipates that Solovi’s two years of JUCO basketball will bring leadership to the team as she joins the program.

The Wildcat women’s basketball season tips off November 5 against Pac-12 powerhouse UCLA in California. Their home opener takes place on November 9 against Portland.