The mighty begins to fall

by Weston Lee

Demolition for the Science Lab building began July 15. By mid-afternoon, the west side of the building already had an exposed cavity marking the start of an estimated two-week demolition process.

July 7, the cooling was out across 8 buildings on campus in order to cut and cap the chilled water lines that ran through the Science Lab. With a series of leaks, contractors and experts worked around the clock, along with WSU personnel, to get the cooling back up and running.

However, due to these same links, the cooling was not restored by Monday morning and 8 to 9 buildings had no cooling until approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

“With a project like this, we hope that all goes according to plan and schedule, but we realize that there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of unknowns that we may run into,” Project Director Timothy Israelsen said. “We are thankful the contractor and their subs worked around the clock, along with WSU personnel, to get the cooling back up and running.”

Any new effects this demolition might have across campus, along with any progress, will continue to be updated.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Honor code creates a climate of paranoia

Above the Scroll

After I read that Emma Gee, a track and cross country runner at Brigham Young University, came out as bisexual, I was happy for her, but I still felt a […]

by Sierra Hawkins

News Quiz 7/15

Above the Scroll

1. Which member of President Trump’s cabinet resigned July 12 under scrutiny of a case tried in 2008? a. Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State b. Alex Acosta, Secretary of Labor […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Ogden community takes part in national “Lights for Liberty” Protest

Culture/Diversity

According to USA Today, over 700 cities participated in the Lights for Liberty protest on July 12; Ogden was one of those cities. The community gathered to express their thoughts […]

by Sharon Valverde Vargas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.