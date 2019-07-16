The mighty begins to fall

Demolition for the Science Lab building began July 15. By mid-afternoon, the west side of the building already had an exposed cavity marking the start of an estimated two-week demolition process.

July 7, the cooling was out across 8 buildings on campus in order to cut and cap the chilled water lines that ran through the Science Lab. With a series of leaks, contractors and experts worked around the clock, along with WSU personnel, to get the cooling back up and running.

However, due to these same links, the cooling was not restored by Monday morning and 8 to 9 buildings had no cooling until approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

“With a project like this, we hope that all goes according to plan and schedule, but we realize that there are a lot of moving parts and a lot of unknowns that we may run into,” Project Director Timothy Israelsen said. “We are thankful the contractor and their subs worked around the clock, along with WSU personnel, to get the cooling back up and running.”

Any new effects this demolition might have across campus, along with any progress, will continue to be updated.