Basketball back to the Gulf Coast

Four years after beating Murray State in the Gulf Coast Showcase Championship, the Weber State Men’s Basketball team is headed back to Estero, Florida, on November 25-27 in hopes to repeat as champions.

The Gulf Coast Showcase has been around for seven years, and this year’s field will include two universities that competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament: Murray State and Northeastern.

The Wildcats are set to open the showcase against Wright State on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. Eastern time. The ’Cats and the Raiders have never met before, and the Raiders of Wright State will be no easy match as they took first in the Horizon League last year.

Win or lose, the Wildcats would take on Murray State or La Salle in the second game of the tournament on Nov. 26 and could either play Northeastern, South Alabama, Drake or Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 27.

The Wildcats sit at 3-2 against teams they have already competed against in the showcase including Drake, Miami (Ohio) and Murray State.

Weber State has only ever appeared one other time in the Gulf Coast Showcase in 2015, where they defeated Central Michigan; Drake and Murray State and were crowned as champions.

The Wildcats have now competed in five straight preseason tournaments, playing in the Bahamas, Virgin Islands and Alaska, in addition to Florida.

Weber State’s non-conference schedule is yet to be completed, but the Wildcats will take on the West Coast Baptist Eagles in Ogden on November 19.