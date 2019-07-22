News Quiz 7/23





1. On July 14, which four Democratic Congresswomen did Trump target with racist remarks, saying they could leave the country and “go back” to their own if they were unhappy?

a. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley

b. Representatives Marcia Fudge, Judy Chu, Karen Bass and Terri Sewell

c. Representatives Judy Chu and Ilhan Omar and Senators Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth

d. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley and Senators Kamala Harris and Debbie Stabenow

2. On July 14, protests began in Puerto Rico, calling for the immediate resignation of Governor Ricardo A. Rosselló. Why were these protests held?

a. A new education policy

b. The handling of Hurricane Maria

c. Leaked pages of crude messages

d. The debt crisis

3. Which former Supreme Court Justice died on July 16?

a. David H. Souter

b. Anthony Kennedy

c. John Paul Stevens

d. Sandra Day O’Connor

4. What sentence was El Chapo Guzmán given on July 17?

a. The death penalty

b. Thirty years in prison

c. A life sentence and a $12.6 billion in forfeiture



d. Forty-five years in prison



5. Who will Trump’s new labor secretary be?

a. Eugene Scalia

b. Alex Acosta

c. Robert Wilkie

d. James Richard Perry

Answers:





1 a. Representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. According to The New York Times, Trump told these four Congresswomen to go back to their home countries if they were unhappy with the current politics of the United States. Three of the four Representatives were born in the United States. Only Ilhan Omar was not born in the United States; she migrated here as a Somali refugee.

2. c. Leaked pages of crude messages. Hundreds of pages of a private chat on the messaging app Telegram were leaked on July 20. These pages revealed crude and inappropriate exchanges between Rosselló and his some of his aides, according to The Washington Post. The leak came just after several federal corruption arrests and other policy frustrations. Rosselló stated July 21 that he will not step down but is not running for reelection.

3. c. John Paul Stevens. On July 16, Stevens died of a stroke at the age of 99. Stevens was the third longest-serving justice and retired in 2010, according to The Washington Post. His funeral was held on July 22 at the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. The private funeral will be held July 23.

4. c. Life in prison and $12.6 billion in forfeiture. “El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison on July 17. In addition to the life sentence, Judge Brian M. Cogan order Guzmán to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture. Guzmán has already begun preparing an appeal, according to The New York Times.

5. a. Eugene Scalia. Trump announced on July 18 that Eugene Scalia would be his new Secretary of Labor after Alex Acosta stepped down from the post. Eugene Scalia is the son of former Supreme Court Justice. Antonin Scalia and has been a longtime labor lawyer. In his career, Eugene Scalia has represented Walmart and other large companies and was one of the lawyers for the Labor Department under President George W. Bush, according to CNN.