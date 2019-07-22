The Flaming Lips rock Ogden Twilight

The Flaming Lips, an Oklahoma City-based rock band, returned this year to Ogden on July 18 for a sold-out event. Salt Lake City-based electronic band Divorce Court opened and The Growlers, from Dana Point, California, followed.

“This show is 100% SOLD OUT. No tickets will be available at the gates,” shared Ogden Twilight Thursday on their Facebook page. “Do not snooze on tickets to future shows. We have several other shows that will sell out this year.”

The Twilight Concert Series, with pre-party celebrations at the Monarch, live performances and official afterparties at Alleged, is a popular Ogden attraction featuring a variety of music, food, drinks and art.

“It’s electric,” shared Will Brown, a concertgoer. “All the colors on stage, the performers’ energy, and the crowd. I love it!”

Not everyone who showed up was able to attend the event. Being a sold-out event, Ogden Twilight also warned people of buying scalped tickets and to be wary of bots and scammers.

“Some of my friends didn’t get tickets because they sold out,” Brown said. “One friend found one from another friend who couldn’t come. Thankfully some of us purchased them beforehand or had season tickets.”

Ogden Twilight sent out an emoji-filled appreciation on Facebook Friday celebrating their second popular event with The Flaming Lips, thanking The Flaming Lips for supporting the concerts.