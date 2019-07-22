The Flaming Lips rock Ogden Twilight

by Weston Lee
7-18 Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series (16 of 16).jpg
Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series. The Flaming Lips perform.(Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

The Flaming Lips, an Oklahoma City-based rock band, returned this year to Ogden on July 18 for a sold-out event. Salt Lake City-based electronic band Divorce Court opened and The Growlers, from Dana Point, California, followed.

“This show is 100% SOLD OUT. No tickets will be available at the gates,” shared Ogden Twilight Thursday on their Facebook page. “Do not snooze on tickets to future shows. We have several other shows that will sell out this year.”

7-18 Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series (12 of 16).jpg
Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

The Twilight Concert Series, with pre-party celebrations at the Monarch, live performances and official afterparties at Alleged, is a popular Ogden attraction featuring a variety of music, food, drinks and art.

“It’s electric,” shared Will Brown, a concertgoer. “All the colors on stage, the performers’ energy, and the crowd. I love it!”

7-18 Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series (13 of 16).jpg
Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series. The Flaming Lips perform.(Robert Lewis / The Signpost)

Not everyone who showed up was able to attend the event. Being a sold-out event, Ogden Twilight also warned people of buying scalped tickets and to be wary of bots and scammers.

“Some of my friends didn’t get tickets because they sold out,” Brown said. “One friend found one from another friend who couldn’t come. Thankfully some of us purchased them beforehand or had season tickets.”

Ogden Twilight sent out an emoji-filled appreciation on Facebook Friday celebrating their second popular event with The Flaming Lips, thanking The Flaming Lips for supporting the concerts.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

News Quiz 7/23

Above the Scroll

1. On July 14, which four Democratic Congresswomen did Trump target with racist remarks, saying they could leave the country and “go back” to their own if they were unhappy? […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Ogden’s mayoral candidates debate at WSU

Above the Scroll

Four candidates are in the race for Ogden Mayor in 2019: incumbent Mayor Mike Caldwell, Ogden City Planning Commissioner Angel Castillo, Ogden businessman Daniel Tabish, and perennial candidate for office […]

by Heather Wright

Yee Haw! It’s rodeo time in Ogden

News

Pioneer Days in Ogden allows the community to engage in activities like bareback riding, steer wrestling, clown acts, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull […]

by Sharon Valverde Vargas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.