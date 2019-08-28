Welcoming new Wildcats at WSU

With school starting again, the Weber State University Student Association is kicking off the year with events almost every day. The Wildcat Welcome started Aug. 26 and will continue until Sept. 30 to get students involved in the Weber State student community.

On Aug. 30, the annual WSU Block Party will be taking place from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Block Party will be sprawled across the Ogden Campus main sidewalks. Campus organizations will be out in full force with booths across campus. Many of them will have free prizes and food.

At the kick-off of Block Party at 8 a.m., there will be the Purple Pancake Breakfast that will be hosted by President Brad Mortensen.

Next, at 11:30 a.m., the Weber Dining Free Food Lunch Ticket will be given out so that students can sample the restaurants across campus.

Finally, WSUSA will be hosting the Foam Bash at the Dee Event Center parking lot. From 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., there will be a giant foam pit, inflatable activities, and food trucks. Entry is free with your Wildcard.

Throughout this week, the annual Red Cross “Blood Battle” has been raging on. Each year, Utah State University and WSU go head-to-head to see which campus can donate the most blood over a period of one week. Throughout the week from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., students can donate their blood in the Ballrooms of the Shepherd Union.

Career Services will be hosting a Student Job Fair on Sept. 4 from 10:00 a.m until 2 p.m. For students who need a job, there will be employers in the Shepherd Union looking to hire.

For those that are hungry after searching for a job, the Food Truck Rally will be gathering in Bell Tower Plaza at noon.

On Sept. 6, Browning Presents! will feature Alicia Olatuja, who has performed with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at Obama’s Second Inauguration. She will be releasing her new album “Intuition: From the Minds of Women.” Her performance will stretch from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

With events spanning a month, there are many ways to get involved. See https://www.weber.edu/wildcatwelcome for more information.