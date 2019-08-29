Court date set to finalize DUI for WSU star

Weber State University star running back Josh Davis’ legal proceedings regarding a 2018 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) heads towards a verdict next month.

On April 20, 2018, Davis was pulled over in Salt Lake City for driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to court records from Salt Lake City.

Davis, then 19, was driving with three other occupants and the officer observed “the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle as he spoke to the occupants.”

Documents showed the officer asked Davis if he’d been drinking, which he denied.

Davis agreed to a field sobriety test and reportedly took a breath test, blowing a .162. Davis was put into custody according to the justice court docket, which also included he had no prior DUI arrests. The blood alcohol limit in 2018 was 0.08.

Davis was charged by the Salt Lake City Justice Court with three class B misdemeanors: driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, alcohol restricted drivers and purchase, and possession of consumption by a minor.

On March 13, 2019 Davis’ court records show he plead guilty to one count of driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. Both the other misdemeanors and the speeding infraction were dropped.

During the court proceedings Davis was sentenced to a 180 day jail sentence, but through a non-profit organization, 178 days were suspended and 48 hours of community service was granted instead of the sentence.

Davis’ probation is for one year and is ordered by the court to not consume alcohol or drugs unless medically prescribed, according to court documents.

Two days after his sentencing records show an appeal by Davis and his attorney, Clayton Simms, on March 15, 2019.

Simms declined via email to comment on the ongoing case.

Davis is set to return to court next month on his appeal with the district court in Salt Lake City.

Davis is coming off an incredible 2018 season, which is after his apparent DUI, that saw him win multiple awards including the Jerry Rice Award and male collegiate athlete of the year.

Davis missed the first game last year against Utah, and it is unclear if he was suspended for his actions against team rules. However, he was named as the starting running back by Weber State against San Diego State this Saturday.