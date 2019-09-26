’Cats ride past Aggies

The Weber State University volleyball team came into the upper floor of the Swenson Gym Saturday ready to take on the Utah State University Aggies in an inner state rivalry matchup. Weber sent USU on a long bus ride home after beating them 3–0.

Weber came into the game hot, riding high on a four game winning steak. Their only losses of the season came against BYU and Portland State in hard fought battles.

All three sets were close, but Weber’s skill and talent gave them the edge, outmatching the 0-12 Aggies.

Weber State’s lackluster .269 hitting percentage wasn’t affected much with the five aces from the WSU servers.

The standout performance from redshirt freshman Dani Nay also helped the Wildcats take the victory. She had 16 kills and posted a .378 hitting percentage. Third year setter Ashlyn Power pitched in with 39 assists.

“It’s never easy to play in state teams,” head coach Jeremiah Larsen said “Utah State played great, and our kids stayed composed when we needed to get a much needed win.”

Weber’s beatdown of the Aggies puts their record at 9-2. And they are undefeated in games played at neutral sites. WSU’s winning streak was extended to five and will look to keep it going against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks.

Weber is currently 2-1 at away games this season and the road trip ahead will offer more insight into how good they really are in hostile territory.

Weber’s mental toughness will be tested in the upcoming weeks. The ’Cats hit the road until October 5 when Northern Colorado comes to town.

The battle with Northern Colorado will not only be pivotal, UNC was picked to finish first in the Big Sky Conference and the Cats’ were picked to finish second.

WSU posted a 18-10 record last season after going 9-20 in 2017. So far, that trend of improvement has continued to move upward during this season.

With nine upperclassmen on their team, Weber will look to use the veteran leadership they have in the locker room to help guide their talented young players and secure these all important wins during conference play.

Weber will finish their season with a two-game home stand, so it will be important to win these road games while they can. Although it’s early, securing these conference wins now could be the difference between a Big Sky Championship or another year of wondering what could’ve been.