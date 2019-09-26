The Wildcats celebrate 100 years with a new building

The talk around town during the past few years has been about the Weber State University football program and their recent success. WSU and Head Coach Jay Hill have changed the tides around the program as they’ve found their footing in the college football world and have brought in wins and trips to the playoffs.

Change has come in multiple ways for the programs but the most noticeable one has not been the wins, but the new facility.

“This building is outstanding,” Hill said. “Players are excited, the administration is excited, I’m excited. It’s a big deal for us.”

To honor Weber State’s 100 years of football, they were rewarded with a 16 million dollar addition to the north end of Stewart Stadium and a new video board in the north end of the endzone. The new building also features a new weight room, new coaching offices, and a flashy new locker room.

The south endzone scoreboard was also revamped with new video panels.

Junior Quarterback Jake Constantine described the mood around the team saying, “We’re just grateful.” He added, “With all that comes more responsibility … people have spent a lot of money to get us all this. We’re thankful for that, and we have to show them why we deserve it.”

The new building provides a more clean look for the stadium and comes at the perfect time as WSU football continues to build a national profile. In the Wildcats home opener and the debut of the new stadium additions, The ‘Cats lit up Cal Poly by a score of 41-24 and secured their first win of the year.

Coach Hill is in his sixth year at the helm in Ogden and has posted a record of 37-28. The ‘Cats have won back to back Big Sky titles and have made three straight trips to the FCS playoffs. He has brought WSU to a national level that will be tested in a top 10 matchup win Northern Iowa this weekend.