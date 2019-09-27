STEM and Career Fairs

With the fall semester in full swing at Weber State, many students are looking for potential jobs and internships. On Sept. 17 and 18 in the Shepherd Union Building, the STEM Fair and Career and Internships Fair brought employers from all over the northern Utah area to speak about potential opportunities for students with majors in in both STEM fields and others.

There were over forty booths set up between the two fairs with recruiters and members of companies from Delta Fire Systems and Sherwin-Williams to Cache Valley Electric and Williams International.

These employers are looking for students who want to work for or intern at their company. For some of these companies, it was their first time coming to Weber State to recruit potential students. For others, they have built a relationship with WSU and the students.

“We have interviewed and hired Weber State students in the past, and we love what Weber has to offer,” Marvin Roberts from Cache Valley Electric said.

For STEM majors interested in working for an industry-leading aerospace company, Lockheed-Martin was looking to hire students who are in computer software and engineering as they are located at Hill Air Force Base.

At the Career and Internships Fair, some of the companies present were Enterprise Holdings, Buckner Insurance, the U.S. Army and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We are offering a summer internship, as well as management training which can teach you how to run a business,” Enterprise’s Stefany Marquez, a former Weber State student, said.

Natalie Barcelo, another former Weber State student, was representing Autoliv. Barcelo discussed how she started off at Autoliv as a receptionist and now she is an HR representative. Autoliv is offering engineering internships.

Many of the employers discussed that they know these types of fairs can be hard for students to attend as they are during school and work hours. They said the best way to contact them is by visiting their website and calling or emailing them.