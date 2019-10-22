WSU announces new provost

https://mywebermedia.camayak.com/#

Ravi Krovi was announced as the new provost and vice president of Academic Affairs for Weber State University. Prior to the announcement on Oct. 22, Krovi was at the University of Akron where he has filled many roles, including dean of the College of Business Administration. He officially stepped down as dean on June 30.

During his tenure as dean, Akron’s Business Administration was ranked as a Top 50 public business schools in the country. Krovi also developed two degree programs: risk management and insurance and another in financial planning. The College saw an increase student admissions and graduation rates.

Krovi was awarded a PhD in 1993 and an MS from the University of Memphis. He was also awarded a Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Baroda, India.

“Dr. Krovi brings the experience and demeanor to be a forward-thinking and collaborative leader,” WSU President Brad Mortensen said. “His passion for a student-centered approach fits extraordinarily well with Weber State’s legacy and commitment to student success.”

Krovi’s selection followed a national search with 55 candidates and then a live presentation to students, faculty and staff. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved his appointment.

“When I read about Weber State, I saw a comprehensive public university that has a great mix of quality programs in the liberal arts, professional and technical disciplines and the sciences and engineering,” Krovi said.

The provost also serves as the vice president for academic affairs. In this capacity, Krovi will be supporting the seven colleges, Stewart Library and enrollment services. In addition to these responsibilities, he will be supporting the student success initiatives that help keep students at WSU and that help students graduate.

“I grew up in Mumbai, India and am the product of a middle-class background,” Krovi said. “My grandfather was an educator, and both my parents really instilled the value of education. The idea of moving to a different country and gaining expertise through research and graduate studies and then continuing to serve in academia, I think that was all inspired by my family.”

Krovi will be bringing his student-centered approach to WSU starting March 1, 2020.