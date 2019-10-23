Police Blotter

Drug violation

An RA reported a drug violation at Wildcat Village on Oct. 20. Officers were dispatched to the room. The student confirmed he had been smoking marijuana. He gave officers a small bag of marijuana and other paraphernalia.

Found property

A woman found money outside of Elizabeth Hall. She turned it over to the police on Oct. 17. The amount of money is not being disclosed to ensure that it makes it back to the right owner.

There were Chevrolet keys on a San Francisco 49ers lanyard that were turned in at the Iron Horse Football game. No one claimed them at the game or after Oct. 16, and they were turned into the lost and found.

Theft

A bike was stolen at University Village on Oct. 20. The student had locked his bike to one of the racks two days prior. When he returned to it, he found that the lock was cut and the bike was gone. There were no cameras facing the racks, and there are no suspects.

During a hockey game on Oct. 15, a total of $40 dollars was stolen from two players’ bags. Two suspects were identified, but camera footage is still being reviewed.

Ordinance violations

Someone called the police because there was a elderly woman feeding the ducks on Oct. 20 near the duck pond. The person thought there was an ordinance against feeding them. The caller was informed that there wasn’t an ordinance against feeding the ducks.

A Lime Scooter was found near Custer Avenue on Oct. 16 and are not allowed on campus. Police placed an ordinance tag on the scooter to make any user aware of the policy.

Duck!

A UTA bus attempted to drive under the overhang at Swenson Gym on Oct. 17. The bus was too tall and was wedged in the overhang and ripped off a sprinkler and some of the soffit. The fire department turned off the water flow to the sprinkler. UTA supervisors responded and had to let air out of the tires to get the bus out.

Animal complaint

On Oct. 17, police were alerted to a dog that was wandering around the east side of campus. Officers were able to control the dog and called animal control. While they were waiting, they posted the dog on social media. The owner contacted police and gave the correct information and other identifying markers about the dog, and they took their dog home.

Fireworks

At the end of the Iron Horse Football game on Oct 16, several fireworks were set off in the W-4 parking lot. When police arrived, they were unable to find any suspects. It was three to four bottle rockets and there was no damage.