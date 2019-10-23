Tensions high against U of U

The Weber State University hockey team faced off with the University of Utah in a weekend split between Salt Lake City and Ogden.

On Friday, the Wildcats traveled down the Interstate 15 to the Salt Lake City Sports Complex. After 60 minutes on the ice and a well-fought battle, WSU came back to Ogden with a 4–2 victory.

Goaltender Logan Alam only allowed two goals with 34 saves. Alam is currently 4–0 in the 2019 season.

Forward Bryon Fobair led the ’Cats with two goals alongside forward Dakota Fox and defenseman William Fobair tallying one goal each.

On Saturday, WSU hosted the Utes at the Ice Sheet for their Halloween celebration. Unlike the night prior, the ’Cats came up short falling 5–2.

Early on into the first period, Bryon Fobair was called for holding. This was the first chance, and the Utes capitalized with a goal right at the 6 minute mark.

The Wildcats weren’t able to gain any scoring opportunities until later on in the first. With the clock winding down and fans cheering, Weber State thought they had just tied the game with what looked like an apparent goal.

Cheers soon turned into booing as the goal for WSU was called off for goalie interference.

The first 20 minutes of the game was a physical battle resulting with three first period penalties for the ’Cats and four for the Utes. The Utes entered the first intermission with a 1–0 lead.

Utah raced in to the second period with every intention of capitalizing on their lead, just two minutes in the ’Cats were now trailing by two.

Utah was called for a penalty 8 minutes in to the period, and Bryon Fobair was able to find the back of the net on this one man advantage. Weber States first goal from Fobair was assisted by defenseman Jeremy Regeon and forward Jakob Besnilian.

“We were moving the puck well, Besnilian made a nice pass over to Regeon and then to me,” Bryon Fobair said. “As the puck bounced to me, I was just able to get it in.”

Shortly after WSU was able to get on the board, a penalty was called for slashing, and the Utes were able to find another scoring opportunity.

With seven minutes left in the second, the score was 3–1, Utah. Ready to fire back, the ’Cats attempted to get another point on the board. For the second time that night, another goal was called off from WSU, this time for the puck entering the goal after the whistle was blown.

As the horn blew and the second came to an end, Weber State was trailing by two.

For the first time in the game, the first ten minutes of a period didn’t face any penalties. U of U was able to make another goal 11 minutes in, extending their lead to 1–4.

Bryon Fobair was able to find the back of net for the second time assisted by Regeon again and the ’Cats looked to come back down 4–2.

“I received a nice pass from Regeon,” Bryon Fobair said. “I was able to score on basically an empty net.”

Cheers erupted through the Ice Sheet, but before the Wildcats had a chance to make a comeback, Utah scored the final goal of the night.

Goaltender Kyle Lane allowed 5 goals and had 40 saves and Weber State fell 5–2 to the University of Utah.

The Wildcats will be on the road to take on Montana State and the University of Providence before returning to take on Montana State November 8.