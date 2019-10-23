WSU bids farewell to their seniors

The Weber State University soccer team took the field for the last time at the Wildcat soccer field for the 2019 season against the Idaho State Bengals in a 0–0 tie. Seniors Nikki Pittman, Afton Barlow, Madison Carter, Megan Price and Mia Hill also said their goodbyes to the field for the last time.

After all five players were honored in a pregame ceremony the match ended in a draw, making it the third of the season.

“We certainly would have liked to come out today and get a win,” interim head coach Megan Thunell said. “Especially on our senior day. We had chances to score goals and just couldn’t convert.”

Pittman is in her fifth and final year and took the field to begin the match, stopping all nine shots she faced.

“It was emotional for a lot of people,” Pittman said. “There’s a lot of distractions on senior day; just it is what it is.”

With a draw game, Weber State dropped to 1-4 in conference and 2-10-3 overall. The ‘Cats will play Northern Arizona on the road on Oct. 25.

Even in a down year, Carter had some positives about this team and how it can be special in the future.

Carter mentioned that this team can be special going forward with the right mindset and supporting teammates and coaches that can help each other grow.

With expectations of snow during the game, it was mistaken with sunshine and slight winds. That didn’t change the Wildcats’ mindset coming into this matchup.

The first half began with the Bengals trying to score first and early in the half, but Pittman made some tremendous saves blanking the Bengals early.

Both teams had opportunities to score and take the lead but both goalkeepers were on their game.

“The team kept their heads (up) pretty well and came out,” Pittman said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on it, but I mean that’s part of the game.”

The ’Cats defense remains stout into the second half.

“But, as usual, we were strong defensively,” Thunell said. “We had a solid back line and some great saves from Nikki that kept us in the game.”

As the second half started, the ‘Cats were possessing the ball more and taking more shots than the Bengals with four shots and two from Idaho. It felt different when the sun started to shine on the Wildcat Soccer field, to which gave the ‘Cats the energy they needed.

Regulation ended with a 0–0 tie and the Wildcats were back in overtime for the seventh time this season.

Weber State controlled the second overtime period by a total of 54percent possession and five shots, compared to Idaho State’s zero.

After 110 minutes the game became final at a draw of 0–0.

“I know a tie is always better than a loss,” Thunell said. “But I felt that we really deserved a win today. That was disappointing.”

Although it’s the ending for soccer, it’s the beginning of something new for Carter. Her goal is to become a marriage therapist.

“I want to go get my masters in marriage-family therapy, so that I can help and assist couples who are struggling,” Carter said.

For Pittman, she wants to be a life-flight nurse and carry on with her career by getting continued experience in her field.