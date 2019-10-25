Do you know your news? 10/28

by Kenlee East

1. Due to rampant wildfires throughout California, what will residents in Northern California be expecting over the next few days?

a. Power outage

b. Floods

c. Lightning

d. Mud slides

2. Subpoenas for testimony were issued to which office on Oct. 25?

a. Office of Management and Budget

b. Office of the National Security Advisor

c. Office of Communications

d. Office of the Council of Economic Advisors

US NEWS TAXPLAN 43 ABA
The Presidential Seal is seen on the podium prior to President Donald Trump speaking about the passage of tax reform legislation on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

3. How many missing children did the U.S. Marshal’s find in Texas from Missouri?

a. Six children

b. Two children

c. Three children

d. One child

4. Which Maryland Congressman passed away on Oct. 17?

a. Steny Hoyer

b. Jamie Raskin

c. Elijiah Cummings

d. David Trone

Answers:

1. a. NBC news said that over the next few days, and maybe weeks, California should expect major power outages due to fire safety protocol.

2. a. According to the Washington Post, House investigators issued two subpoenas to two officials from the Office of Management and Budget Officials. Closed-door depositions will resume on Oct. 26.

3. c. KCTV said that the U.S. Marshalls found three missing children in Texas, originally from Missouri. All were under the age of 7.

4. c. Congressman Elijah Cummings passed away from complications due to long-term health challenges, according to the Washington Post. A formal funeral ceremony was held on Oct. 24.

US-NEWS-CUMMINGS-1-GET
A choir sings during the funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church Oct. 25 in Baltimore, Md. Rep. Cummings passed away on Oct. 17 at the age of 68 from (Lloyd Fox/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Tools for better brain health

Campus Events

Weber State University has many resources for mental health on campus. Several of these organizations — such as the WSU Counseling and Psychological Services Center, Student Wellness, Stress Relief Center […]

by Marisa Nelson

Meet WSU football’s special teams

Football

There’s a certain group of people called to the football field when it comes to any kick or punt return during a game. These people are a part of the […]

by Emily Miller

Wildcats rattled Idaho Vandals in a thrilling five-set match

Mobile

The Weber State women’s volleyball fought an exhilarating five-set match full of back-and-forth wins against the Idaho Vandals on Oct. 24. After a series of ties breaking one way or […]

by Kainoa Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.