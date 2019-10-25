Do you know your news? 10/28

1. Due to rampant wildfires throughout California, what will residents in Northern California be expecting over the next few days?

a. Power outage

b. Floods

c. Lightning

d. Mud slides

2. Subpoenas for testimony were issued to which office on Oct. 25?

a. Office of Management and Budget

b. Office of the National Security Advisor

c. Office of Communications

d. Office of the Council of Economic Advisors

3. How many missing children did the U.S. Marshal’s find in Texas from Missouri?

a. Six children

b. Two children

c. Three children

d. One child

4. Which Maryland Congressman passed away on Oct. 17?

a. Steny Hoyer

b. Jamie Raskin

c. Elijiah Cummings

d. David Trone

Answers:

1. a. NBC news said that over the next few days, and maybe weeks, California should expect major power outages due to fire safety protocol.

2. a. According to the Washington Post, House investigators issued two subpoenas to two officials from the Office of Management and Budget Officials. Closed-door depositions will resume on Oct. 26.

3. c. KCTV said that the U.S. Marshalls found three missing children in Texas, originally from Missouri. All were under the age of 7.

4. c. Congressman Elijah Cummings passed away from complications due to long-term health challenges, according to the Washington Post. A formal funeral ceremony was held on Oct. 24.