Miss Weber County 2020 crowned

Miss Weber County 2020 and her attendants were crowned the evening of Oct. 19, at the end of the pageant at Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

Abigail Laing of Pleasant View was chosen as Miss Weber County 2020, with first attendant Kaylyn Payne of West Point, and second attendant Kalley Murphy of Plain City.

“Abby embodies the qualities a role model for young women and girls should have,” Patrick Poce, executive director of the Miss Weber County Organization, said. “She’s talented, ambitious and accomplished. We are excited about working with her this year.”

Throughout the next year, Laing will be involved in community events and service, and will travel northern Utah speaking to groups and leaders about her social impact initiative, “The Gift of Life – Pass It On.” Her focus on this platform is advocating the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

“I am already looking forward to my duties this year — traveling, meeting new people and getting the word out about my Social Impact Initiative, which is “The Gift of Life — Pass It On,” Laing said.

With the title of Miss Weber County, Laing also receives $7,500 in scholarships and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss Utah 2021 next June.

$26,000 in scholarships and additional gifts and prizes from community partners were awarded to the other contestants. There were also additional awards given – the Evening Gown Award and the People’s Choice Award also given to Payne; the Talent Award and the Spirit Award given to Stacey Morrell of Eden and the Miracle Maker Award and the Miss Photogenic Award also given to Laing.

11 of the 12 candidates competed on Oct. 19: Hailey Slone, Shyanne Smith, Hailey Thompson, Jenessa Higley, Abigail Laing, May Chen, Kaylyn Payne, Kalley Murphy, Megan Lippold, Rylie Herrera and Stacey Morrell.

Laing is currently a student at Western Governors University studying Elementary Education, and she hopes to pursue a career in Education Administration.