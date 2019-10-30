Police Blotter

by Jennifer Greenlee

transport-4147053_1280.png

Medical Call

A student felt faint after hitting their head on a soda dispenser in Wildcat Village on Oct. 26. A second student helped her onto the ground. Medical responded and transported her to McKay Dee Hospital.

Threats

A professor was concerned about information that had been posted on Reddit about him. He contacted police on Oct. 26. An officer contacted the phone number that the professor gave twice, and both times the officer attempted contact, the phone went to voicemail. The professor has not called back.

Burglary and Assault

Housing at Wildcat Village contacted police after hearing a woman screaming on Oct. 25. Police located her by the construction area near the alumni center where she was yelling into her phone. The student told police she had gone to her ex-boyfriend’s dorm room where there was a gathering. She barged into the dorm room and assaulted one of the females that was in the dorm room, causing injury to her face. The student was arrested and charged for assault. She was escorted off campus.

Welfare Check

A student had been sending “goodbye” texts to her sorority sisters. Police were made aware of texts on Oct. 25. Officers went to her scheduled classes while Clearfield Police went to where she lived. The student was found ok and was driven to where she could get help.

Vehicle Burglary

A student’s vehicle was broken into in the W-4 parking lot. The student reported it on Oct. 25 after arriving home. The vehicle had been handled for a day, so there were no prints that could be used. Security cameras did show a black vehicle, but the driver and the license plates were too far away to be identified. At this time, no other vehicles have been reported to have been broken into.

Has there been a murder?

The Director of Housing contacted police that a student’s parent was trying to get them out of their housing contract on Oct. 22. The parent claimed the student had witnessed a murder and no longer felt safe on campus and needed to get out of housing. Police contacted the student who said he had never witnessed a murder and only wanted out of the contract for financial reasons. Police reconfirmed with the student that he had never witnessed a murder.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

From Panther to Wildcat: Davis cleared for WSU basketball

Basketball

Weber State University’s basketball team received an unexpected lift earlier this week. Junior guard Khameron Davis was granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be able to play for […]

by Ian Syme

WSU sports clubs offer avenues to involvement on campus for students

Clubs/Organizations

Weber State University’s competitive sports department offers a variety of competitive sports clubs for students, but accepts applications daily for new sports clubs for Wildcat students to participate in. Each […]

by Jacob Martin

WSU alumn succeeds through top business school

Above the Scroll

Phoenix Children’s Hospital named Weber State University graduate Kari Cornicelli as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in July of 2019. Phoenix Children’s Hospital is recognized as Arizona’s premier […]

by Garrett Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.