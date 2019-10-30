WSU alumn succeeds through top business school

Phoenix Children’s Hospital named Weber State University graduate Kari Cornicelli as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in July of 2019.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is recognized as Arizona’s premier family-centered, pediatric care for patients with complex medical needs. The hospital’s departments rank in the top 50 children’s hospitals in the nation, and one of the best children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report, making it the eighth year the hospital has been awarded a prestigious ranking.

Cornicelli has taken over a tremendous role as Vice President and CFO and oversees the financial operations of Phoenix Children’s such as general accounting and planning, managing care contracting and revenue cycling for the hospital and the physicians working at the hospital.

“I had lots of opportunities while being at Weber State. I was working full time and worked in banking and financing. It gave me an opportunity to learn how to do general accounting and pursue any type of business I wanted to with an accounting degree,” Cornicelli said.

Cornicelli attended Weber State in pursuit of an accounting degree from the years of 1980 to 1985.

“Weber was local, accessible and inexpensive when I went, and they had an excellent business program,” Cornicelli said.

The Goddard School of Economics and Business is one of the top business programs for 11 years running, according to the Princeton Review, while being in the top six percent in the nation on the major field achievement examination. The Goddard School of Business also gives many opportunities for students to get scholarships and paid internships at local and national companies while pursuing their degree.

The Goddard School of Business specifically outshines other business schools in Utah as the only business school to offer the MTax program and the only distance program in the area.

The Goddard School of Business reports that bachelor and master graduates in 2018-2019 of the business school have started with higher mean salaries, while management information system students were 100 percent accepted to the Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.

“I encourage students to take advantage of the excellent programs by the Goddard school of business. It really is a top tier program, and pursuing any kind of business or accounting degree helps you get an excellent job,” Cornicelli said. “I especially like accounting because when you know the financials of an organization, you are really able to lead at a different level than you are able to in any other kinds of positions.”