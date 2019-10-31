From Panther to Wildcat: Davis cleared for WSU basketball

Weber State University’s basketball team received an unexpected lift earlier this week.

Junior guard Khameron Davis was granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be able to play for the Wildcats this season. Davis transferred to Weber State from the University of Pittsburgh during the summer.

The NCAA’s rule normally requires students who transfer from one Division I school to another to take off a year before they can begin play at their new school. Due to what the NCAA deemed a specific, extraordinary circumstance, Davis will be able to begin play immediately for Weber State.

Davis stated that he was preparing to redshirt during the 2019-20 season and that the NCAA’s decision shocked him.

“When I found out the news, I wasn’t very excited,” Davis said. “Later on, it really hit me. It was like, ‘Wow, I can really be playing.’”

Davis played two seasons at Pittsburgh, where he averaged 3.3 points in 58 games for the Panthers. He had a 37 percent three-point average, 36 steals and 21 blocks during his time in the Steel City.

Davis planned to work out and develop his game during his redshirt year. His focus will turn instead to leading the Wildcats to victory while helping both himself and the team improve.

The NCAA’s announcement adds strength and skill to head coach Randy Rahe’s Wildcat roster.

“We are really excited that Kham has been granted a waiver and will be allowed to compete this season,” Rahe said. “We certainly appreciate Pittsburgh for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA has come to this decision.”

The University of Pittsburgh competes in the best college basketball conference in the ACC. Davis is looking to bring his experience of top-tier basketball to the Wildcats this season.

Davis played at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, where Rahe began to recruit him. Before his senior year, he transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas and later trained at the Forest Trail Academy in North Carolina before enrolling at Pittsburgh.

Davis chose to transfer to Ogden because of the family-centered atmosphere of the city and how the coaches and players on the WSU team treat each other. Coach Rahe’s recruiting efforts also factored into Davis’s decision.

Academically, Davis plans to major in professional sales as he finishes at Weber State.

Davis says fans can expect him to exhibit high energy and tenacious defense on the court during the season.

“I love winning, and when people make winning plays,” Davis said. “I’ll be the first person to react.”

Davis and the Wildcats begin their season Nov. 2 at the Dee Events Center with an exhibition matchup with Western Colorado.