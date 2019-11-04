Honoring the veteran community

Less than 0.5 percent of the American population sign on the dotted line to serve their country, according to demographic information from the U.S. Military. Every year this country honors these men and women for their sacrifices, as does Weber State University.

Nov. 9, WSU Davis will hold its annual Veterans Day event in building D3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. honoring all service men and women as well as their families.

Army Veteran Adam Darby is one of 870 veterans utilizing their military benefits to achieve an education at WSU. As a work study for Veteran Services in Ogden, it is important to Darby to bring the veteran community together.

“It’s comforting for a vet to talk to another vet,” Darby said. “We understand each other.”

Veterans are encouraged to join in the camaraderie with free food, games and activities. Pizza, pasta and cookies are being donated. Acting Veteran Services Coordinator Sheila Simko looked to the WSU family for help with items costing money, and she found it.

Student Involvement and Leadership and Student Services at Davis each donated $500 for the event. Without the help from other departments, Veteran Services would not have been able to afford such a celebration they feel their veterans deserve.

“We are a supportive university in many ways,” Simko said.

Veterans Services, at both Ogden and Davis, work together to make WSU a place where veterans can feel at ease and part of a community. On Oct. 28, WSU was nationally recognized for doing just that by the Military Times, Best For Vets 2020.