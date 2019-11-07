Wildcat’s Starting Five against the USU Aggies

A 50-minute road trip, a rowdy student section and the 17th ranked team in the country will be what awaits the Weber State Wildcats as they prepare to open their season in Logan to tangle with the Utah State Aggies (1-0).

Here is a look at the starters that WSU is expected to roll out against the Aggies. While basketball only has five starters, there are six listed due to Jerrick Harding who normally starts, having an injured foot and he likely will not play.





Jerrick Harding

Bio – As he heads into his final year wearing purple, Jerrick Harding was selected as the Big Sky’s preseason MVP. Harding is the Wildcats star player and is known for putting the ball in the basket. The NBA prospect has led the team in scoring for the past two seasons, which includes a 46 point outing in the Big Sky tournament against Montana State during his sophomore year.

Class – Senior

Position – Guard

Height – 6-1

Hometown – Wichita, Kansas

Cody John

Bio – After returning last season from a back injury that forced him to miss all of the previous season, Cody John poured in 15 points per game and led the team with 71 assists on the year. John is the last player remaining from the 2016 team that played in the NCAA tournament and he gives the Wildcats a real shot at returning to the big dance with his ability to score and create for his team.

Class – Senior

Position – Guard

Height – 6-3

Hometown – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Michal Kozak

Bio – Michal Kozak has never missed a game in his Wildcat career and during his freshman year, he started 30 of their 31 games. He blocked 28 shots on the season which was good for sixth-best in the Big Sky, he also pulled down 4 rebounds a game and shot 50% on the year. Kozak’s best game came in the Wildcats win against BYU on Dec. 1, 2018 when he dropped 14 points to help secure a win.

Class – Junior

Position – Forward

Height – 6-8

Hometown – Pilsen, Czech Republic

Israel Barnes

Bio – Israel Barnes played heavy minutes his first year in Ogden. He saw action in every game of the season and started the final 27 games. He averaged 6.5 points per game and surpassed double figures in scoring as many as ten times. Barnes knocked down 33 three-pointers throughout the year, including one in the Bahamas against Central Michigan as the buzzer sounded to give WSU the win.

Class- Sophomore

Position – Guard

Height – 6-4

Hometown – Wichita, Kansas

Dima Zdor

Bio – Dima Zdor played in 28 games for the Wildcats during his first year in the program. The athletic forward will have a larger role as he enters his second year with the program. Dima’s best game came against Bethesda where he had a career-high 14 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. He went 22-36 from the field during the year which was good for an efficient 61% shooting.

Class – Sophomore

Position – Forward

Height – 6’10

Hometown – Yalta, Ukraine

Kham Davis

Bio- Kham Davis is a newcomer for the Wildcats after transferring from the University of Pittsburgh after spending two years with the Panthers. WSU was not expecting his services this year but the NCAA cleared him and he is now eligible immediately. Davis played in 58 games for Pitt and started in 23 games during his freshman year. He finished at Pitt with 36 steals and 21 blocked shots.

Class – Junior

Position – Guard

Height – 6-4

Hometown – Denver, Colorado