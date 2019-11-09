And then there was a pianist

by Sharon Valverde Vargas
Piano(monikaClarke).jpg
Pianist Isaac Schraedel collaborated with other WSU students on everything from classical to jazz pieces during his performance for Weber's Sessions on the Ledge. (Monika Clarke/The Signpost)

Initially, aiming to honor Native American Heritage Month, Weber State University hosted Sessions on the Ledge on Nov. 6. However, due to a lack of performance participation, coordinators scrambled to entertain the WSU community.

“The biggest challenge is scheduling,” said Vladimir Robles, Sessions on the Ledge coordinator. “You will always have something in mind – like, ‘I need to get this person,’ and you think it is going to go through. When you message them, they don’t have time and say they aren’t able to do it.”

Robles didn’t give up and found Isaac Schraedel, a pianist and WSU student. Schraedel was excited to perform in front of his fellow students and didn’t hesitate when he received the invitation to play for Sessions on the Ledge.

While Robles was expecting only a piano performance, it ended up being more. Robles had students who performed solos and duets providing a musical treat for students.

Robles said it was eye-opening for him to learn about the arts. He enjoys seeing what people have worked hard for and the reasoning behind what they do. He wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the event.

“Weber State students loved it,” Robles said. “After Sessions on the Ledge, I had people come up to me saying, ‘That was a great event. I loved hearing the music; I loved hearing the instrumentals, I loved hearing jazz.'”

Schraedel played a variety of tunes, including classical, jazz and modern. Much of his inspiration came from the gospel and his background as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had been playing the piano since he was 11 years old.

“When I was young, I didn’t focus that much,” Schraedel said. “I just … messed around played stuff I wanted to play whether my teacher wanted me or not, so I was … a difficult child, but I just grew in love with the piano.”

Schraedel said he found his purpose in life through the gospel.

“His teachings have brought me joy and peace, and I just have a better sense of why I am here and how to help people,” Schraedel said.

Robles believes Sessions on the Ledge provides an opportunity for students to explore new things.

“It’s important not just for me, it’s important for the students to branch out of their shells and watch these performances and acknowledge, ‘Wow, there’s this kind of club here at Weber State University that I can attend; this is something that fits my personality,'” Robles said.

Robles encourages students to come out to Sessions on the Ledge and potentially be the next performer. The event aims for students to share their talents and connect within the campus community.

Share: twitterFacebook

You May Also Like...

Women gamers lagged in past, heard in future

Arts & Entertainment

The first Google result that appears when “girl LGBT YouTube gamers” is searched is a 2009 video from YouTuber Blunty, titled “Lesbian Gamer Girl is an Idiot.” It’s a reminder […]

by Sierra Hawkins

WSU Symphonic Band provides a musical journey and honors veterans

Arts & Entertainment

The Weber State University Symphonic Band fall concert took audience members on a musical trip to Tolkien’s Middle Earth, the DeLorean from “Back to the Future” and to the beaches […]

by Francisco Ruiz

Gaming for ‘Fun’ds

Campus Community

The Fraternity of Psi Phi Psi hosted the 4th annual Extra Life Game-A-Thon fundraiser to raise money for Primary Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser helped students join a fun and inclusive […]

by Marisa Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.