And then there was a pianist

Initially, aiming to honor Native American Heritage Month, Weber State University hosted Sessions on the Ledge on Nov. 6. However, due to a lack of performance participation, coordinators scrambled to entertain the WSU community.

“The biggest challenge is scheduling,” said Vladimir Robles, Sessions on the Ledge coordinator. “You will always have something in mind – like, ‘I need to get this person,’ and you think it is going to go through. When you message them, they don’t have time and say they aren’t able to do it.”

Robles didn’t give up and found Isaac Schraedel, a pianist and WSU student. Schraedel was excited to perform in front of his fellow students and didn’t hesitate when he received the invitation to play for Sessions on the Ledge.

While Robles was expecting only a piano performance, it ended up being more. Robles had students who performed solos and duets providing a musical treat for students.

Robles said it was eye-opening for him to learn about the arts. He enjoys seeing what people have worked hard for and the reasoning behind what they do. He wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the event.

“Weber State students loved it,” Robles said. “After Sessions on the Ledge, I had people come up to me saying, ‘That was a great event. I loved hearing the music; I loved hearing the instrumentals, I loved hearing jazz.'”

Schraedel played a variety of tunes, including classical, jazz and modern. Much of his inspiration came from the gospel and his background as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had been playing the piano since he was 11 years old.

“When I was young, I didn’t focus that much,” Schraedel said. “I just … messed around played stuff I wanted to play whether my teacher wanted me or not, so I was … a difficult child, but I just grew in love with the piano.”

Schraedel said he found his purpose in life through the gospel.

“His teachings have brought me joy and peace, and I just have a better sense of why I am here and how to help people,” Schraedel said.

Robles believes Sessions on the Ledge provides an opportunity for students to explore new things.

“It’s important not just for me, it’s important for the students to branch out of their shells and watch these performances and acknowledge, ‘Wow, there’s this kind of club here at Weber State University that I can attend; this is something that fits my personality,'” Robles said.

Robles encourages students to come out to Sessions on the Ledge and potentially be the next performer. The event aims for students to share their talents and connect within the campus community.