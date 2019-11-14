Police Blotter 11/13

Debate turmoil

Following the posting of the debate controversy videos on YouTube, Ryan Wash has received many harassing emails. Because of this, there is an automatic kickback on emails sent to him saying not to continue to contact him, or it will be considered harassment. On Nov. 6, an email reply was sent to the automatic reply. A police case has been opened to investigate the communication.

WSU has an anonymous reporting page that is available through the Safe@Weber page. On this page, a report was submitted and forwarded to police on Nov. 4. It stated “this facility and its faculty are being racist and I’ve considered becoming radical.” The statement goes on to say that the student has more proof of racism and will share it at a later time.

Vandalism

The Community Education Center reported spray-painted graffiti art on the wall near their dumpster on Nov. 8. Police reviewed security footage and found the individual vandalizing the wall on Nov. 2. The art has been sent to the Ogden Metro Gang Unit to analyze for any possible gang ties before FM was asked to come clean the graffiti.

Safety first

A report was made to WSUPD that a child between 10-12 was riding a bike without a helmet near or in the W-4 parking lot on Nov. 5. Police responded and could not locate the child.

Vehicular distress

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the Davis Campus Parking Lot on Nov. 6. Police responded and found two individuals kissing. The individuals were made aware that there was a report that they were reported for acting suspiciously.

Animals on the loose

A golden retriever was reported weaving in and out of traffic on Harrison Boulevard across from the WSU Duck Pond on Nov. 8. The individual lost sight of the dog, and animal control was contacted.

Near the LDS Institute building, a dog in a vest was spotted running nearby on Nov. 8. The caller was concerned that the dog was a service animal. Police drove around but could not locate the dog.