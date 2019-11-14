Weber State Cheer Continues to Impress

Six members from the 2018-19 Weber State Cheerleading Squad represented Team USA as they competed in the PanAmerican and the Copa Americana Cheerleading Competition in Costa Rica back in October. They placed in first place for both days.

The selection process for Team USA began back in January where members had to tryout in order to make the team. They then began preparing to represent Team USA at Worlds back in April where Team USA placed first. Members were extended the offer to come and compete in Costa Rica.

From August to October, members had challenges every week that consisted of tumbling and stunting before they had training in the final month for the competition.

“We trained together as a team for four days before leaving for Costa Rica. We practiced nine or so hours each day, running the routine many times,” said Mekenzie Grabau, current WSU cheerleader.

Preparation for the competition in Costa Rica wasn’t just physically demanding but also mentally demanding.

“I go in with as much confidence as possible. Trusting that my skills will hit and going in with an attack mentality. Physically it’s the hardest thing I have ever done,“ said Kollin Cockrell, current WSU Cheerleader.

Once Team USA made it to Costa Rica, they were able to practice one day before the competition.

“Representing the United States was unlike anything else. It has been one of my biggest goals for myself to be able to make the National Team and compete with the best athletes in the world,” said Grabau. “It is an extreme honor to be able to wear the USA across my chest. I got to cheer along side of the most talented people in the sport and it was an experience I will never forget.”

Team USA competed in the Coed Premier division winning first place both days and represented the Weber State Cheer program in a positive light as they were crowned National Champions at the National Cheerleaders Association.

To have members from Weber State Cheer on Team USA is one of the many ways to put Weber State Cheer on the map.

“Weber State has changed my life. If it was not for my coach Summer Willis, there is no way I could have got on an international level. Summer is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life, and I am happily honored to represent Weber State on an international level,” said Cockrell.

Having six members who have come from the cheer program at Weber State says a lot about the program.

“I think that it says something about the talent that we have on the team and the level that our program is on. Each year our team gets better and better and I think that things like this help us with recruiting at a national level,” said Grabau.

The other Weber State Cheerleaders and Alumni that also represented Team USA in Costa Rica were Ed Moroney, WSU Cheer Alum and current Assistant coach, Steaven Williams, WSU Cheer Alumni. Current Members are Kollin Cockrell, Hunter Fangmann, Anuhea Keene and Mekenzie Grabau.